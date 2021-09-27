CSK vs KKR | Knew that Prasidh Krishna would go for a slower one or wide yorker, reveals Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he was aware that Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Prasidh Krishna would bowl a slower one or a wide yorker in the penultimate over of the Chennai Super Kings’ run-chase of 172 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Jadeja’s eight-ball 22 helped CSK secure a thrilling last-ball win.

Chennai Super Kings registered a thrilling two-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday. With the win, CSK has moved to the top of the points table with 16 points from 10 games.

Chasing the target of 172, CSK required 26 off 12, with their top six back in the hut. Jadeja, however, smashed Prasidh Krishna for two sixes and as many fours in the penultimate over to reduce the equation to four required off six. Sunil Narine did make things difficult for MS Dhoni’s side, dismissing Sam Curran and Jadeja in the last over, but Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar completed the task.

Jadeja looked back at his knock, which came about at a crucial juncture.

"Pressure was there. We are playing T20 cricket after a long time and the situation was a tough one,” Jadeja said in a video posted on iplt20.com. “I just thought about backing my game and if the ball is there in my area, I will go for it. Only one run came in the first two balls, but I knew that Prasidh would go for a slower one or wide yorker looking at the field. I just backed my strengths and went for it.”

With Jadeja falling leg-before on the penultimate ball, it was all upto Deepak Chahar with a single required off the last delivery. Chahar finished the game with a hoick across the line for a single through mid-wicket.

Jadeja revealed that he’d told Chahar that Narine would bowl a leg-spinner.

"I just told Deepak Chahar that as a right-handed batsman, Sunil Narine would bowl a leg-spin delivery, hopefully, he connected and we were able to win the match," he said.

CSK will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad next, in Sharjah on Thursday, September 30.