SRH vs PBKS | It is a frustrating season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Kane Williamson

During the mid-innings break, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were confident about chasing the 125 runs set by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but the game swung in favor of the KL Rahul -led side as his bowlers strangled the opposition. Jason Holder 's lone battle could not help his team to claim a victory against the PBKS on Saturday in Sharjah. Holder scored an unbeaten 47 runs off 29 deliveries with five sixes. Earlier in the first innings, the SRH pacer scalped three wickets by conceding just 19 runs. The tall West Indies all-rounder was adjudged Man of the Match for his good show in the match.

Following the 5-run defeat, Williamson lauded Jason Holder for his all-round performance in the match. However, the SRH captain stated that his team needs to look for areas to improve in the upcoming matches. He admitted that SRH are having a frustrating season before adding that the team will give its best in the remaining matches.

"The bowling unit, fielding unit did a fantastic job. Certainly, the surface was a tough one. Required partnership and we were certainly backing ourselves to get close. It took a brilliant individual performance in both halfs from Jason Holder, especially with the bat to keep the match competitive. It's (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season. We do need to look for areas to improve. We try to learn from the first half of the game. Punjab tried to come out attacking like it usually happens in T20s. But playing shots was challenging. For us it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets. The games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces, Williamson told after the match.