 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's chirpy send-off after sending Ishan Kishan packing

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Yuzvendra Chahal scalped the wickets of Quniton de Kock and Ishan Kishan

    | Courtesy - IPL

    RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's chirpy send-off after sending Ishan Kishan packing

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:17 PM

    RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan for 9 and gave him a long chirpy send-off in Dubai on Sunday. The southpaw had come down the track while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary but the mistimed shot went into the hands of Harshal Patel at point.

    Chahal got no chill!

    BTW can anyone guess what he's saying?? :D :D

    Guess it was for Ishan Kishan

    Hahahaha! LOL

    He's completely out of form!

    Why is he not in the WC squad??

    Agreed!

    The biggest DRAMA begins in their mind!

    Both being at theor best!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down