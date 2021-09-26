RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's chirpy send-off after sending Ishan Kishan packing

Today at 11:17 PM
RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan for 9 and gave him a long chirpy send-off in Dubai on Sunday. The southpaw had come down the track while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary but the mistimed shot went into the hands of Harshal Patel at point.
Chahal got no chill!
September 26, 2021
BTW can anyone guess what he's saying?? :D :D
September 26, 2021
Guess it was for Ishan Kishan!
Today I see chahal is saying something to Rohit Sharma after taking his wicket— NagarajuNaidu (@CBN_isFuture) September 26, 2021
I foresee this may cost his place in Indian T20Team... 😎🙆♂🙆♂
Key Point to Note: Never lose your emotions and don't show u r attitude ..!!🤷♂🤷♂🤷♂
Hahahaha! LOL
After rohit sharma and ishan kishan out, reaction of @KrishnaRajput86 👇😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PdfyqqlbCE— bhagirath makwana (@Bhagirath28) September 26, 2021
He's completely out of form!
Ishan Kishan out.— Lonely Messi (@_LonelyMessi) September 26, 2021
Why is he not in the WC squad??
Chahal The Game Changer ❤️.#RCBvMI | #IPL2021 | #PlayBold | #OneFamily | #Beast— RockStar 🌟 (@RockStarMemes03) September 26, 2021
Agreed!
Chahal is RCBs biggest game changer after ABD imo— AD (@cricadharsh) September 26, 2021
The biggest DRAMA begins in their mind!
Suryakumar Yadav not in form— Jeepers Creepers 🍁 (@jenzbenzy) September 26, 2021
Ishan Kishan not in form
Hardik not bowling
Shardul and Chahar taking wickets
Yuzi Chahal taking wickets
India WC Team Supporters are quite puzzled now #RCBvMI #MIvsRCB
Both being at theor best!
Maxi and chahal were bowling really good.— 71st loading... (@guruDatta23) September 26, 2021
