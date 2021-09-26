 user tracker image
    RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli bringing up his 10,000 T20 runs with a six off Jasprit Bumrah

    RCB captain Virat Kohli is only the 5th batsman to score T20 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:29 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian and fifth overall player to complete 10,000 T20 runs while batting against MI on Sunday. PBKS' Chris Gayle, MI's all-rounder Kieron Pollard, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and SRH's David Warner are the other four batsmen.

    Virat Kohli smashed a boundary and followed it with a six off Jasprit Bumrah to bring up the milestone in his team's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli had smahsed a fifty against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in RCB's previous match in Sharjah. 

    Whatta way to reach huge milestone! 

    King 👑 Kohli for a reason🔥

    Biggest record and GOAT is here!

    Whatta player he is!

    obsolute RUN-MACHINE!

    India got Kohli!

    Remember the name #ViratKohli

    Gotta show your kids how a RunMachine looks like!

