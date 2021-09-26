 user tracker image
    RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Harshal Patel's sensational hat-trick against defending champions Mumbai

    camera iconcamera icon|

    Harshal Patel picked a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians

    | Courtesy- IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:38 PM

    The current Purple Cap holder of IPL 2021, Harshal Patel took a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The RCB pacer scalped the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar on the first the three balls of the 17th over to claim his maiden IPL hat-trick.

    The hat-trick was IPL 2021's first and RCB's third after Praveen Kumar in 2010 and Samuel Badree in 2017. Harshal Patel ended with match figures of 3.1-0-17-4 as Bangalore thrashed Mumbai by 54 runs. 

    Whatta day for Harshal Patel here!🔥🔥

    That's one GOLDEN day for Patel today!

    Remember the name 'Patel' Harshal Patel!🥳

    Looks like that!🔥

    That's Patel for you!

    A true match winner for RCB here!🔥

    Those big boys in basket!👏

    Hahaha!

    Pretty much intresting numbers!

    yay!! Promotion mil Jaayega banda ko! :P :P

