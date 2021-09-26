 user tracker image
    RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit six off Rahul Chahar

    Glenn Maxwell played a switch-hit sixer off Rahul Chahar

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:02 PM

    During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, RCB's Glenn Maxwell hit a switch-hit shot to send Rahul Chahar's delivery flying out for a maximum. In the match, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs while batting against MI on Sunday.

    RCB's Glenn Maxwell hit a switch-hit shot to send Rahul Chahar's delivery into the stands in the 14th over. The hard-hitting batsman smashed six four and 3 sixes to hit 37-ball 56 in the match. Virat Kohli scored 51 off 32 balls to guide his team to 126/3 before his dismissal. During the match, Kohli also became the first Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs while batting against MI on Sunday.

