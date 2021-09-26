RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit six off Rahul Chahar

Today at 9:02 PM
During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, RCB's Glenn Maxwell hit a switch-hit shot to send Rahul Chahar's delivery flying out for a maximum. In the match, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs while batting against MI on Sunday.
Now that's called a SIX!
September 26, 2021
He's just LIT!🔥
Mad Maxwell, a switch hit for a six. pic.twitter.com/ajZA2o6XC3— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 26, 2021
Hahaha! True story
Maxwell ka switch hit dekhne ke bad. pic.twitter.com/wapISu9JYJ— shubham (@shubhaaaaaaaaam) September 26, 2021
That's massive into the crowd!
Maxwell Switch Hits 🔥 >>>> #RCBvMI— 🆁🅾🅷🅰🅽♡ (@HeyItsRohantic) September 26, 2021
Yupe! Sadly.. XD XD
Chahar was put in place by Maxwell through that huge reverse six.— Aakarsh Singh (@aakarsh7) September 26, 2021
Elegant from righ-hander!
Maxwell’s reverse sweep six is incredibly good 👏🏼🔥#MIvsRCB— Karan Patel (@karannpatelll) September 26, 2021
Such a classy player!
Maxwell ka six toh maska hai baap.. 😎✌️ #RCB #Maxwell— ʎpooW (@BunTastic__) September 26, 2021
That's beauty frm Maxi!😍
Kya switch hit marta hai yeh Maxwell sidha six hi hota hai 😍🥵#RCBvsMI— ѕнιναм (@xshivam1) September 26, 2021
In a style!
1st six by #Maxwell in #UAE, he didn't hit a single six in last edition of #IPL. #MIvsRCB #ipl2022— TT_T (@TharunTatikonda) September 26, 2021
Chlo Maxwell ne UAE me six maar hi liya— Aryan Singh Rajput 💗 (@Aryan_Singh780) September 26, 2021
