RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit six off Rahul Chahar

RCB's Glenn Maxwell hit a switch-hit shot to send Rahul Chahar's delivery into the stands in the 14th over. The hard-hitting batsman smashed six four and 3 sixes to hit 37-ball 56 in the match. Virat Kohli scored 51 off 32 balls to guide his team to 126/3 before his dismissal. During the match, Kohli also became the first Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs while batting against MI on Sunday.