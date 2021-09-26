PCB very likely to announce another squad for T20 World Cup 2021, reveals Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to make changes in their T20 World Cup squad which was announced earlier in September. He further stated that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have hurt Pakistan cricket and they could have stayed till the end of the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on September 6 announced its 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in the UAE and Oman. Soon after the announcement head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down from their positions as Pakistan head coach and bowling coach respectively. Misbah had said cited bio-bubble fatigue among other reasons for his decision but announcement hours after the squad announcement raised few eyebrows.

Experienced players like Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Wahab Riaz were axed by the selectors and a few surprising players were picked in the squad. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi stated that he was surprised by the squad selection as the PCB excluded couple of names from the Pakistan contingent. The former captain further added that the PCB is likely to announce another squad with some changes in it.

“I am definitely surprised by the selection. I don’t understand the selection of two to three players in the squad. I also don’t understand how we could have left a couple of names out of the squad either,” said Afridi in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan.

“I have received some information and PCB is very likely to announce another squad for the upcoming World Cup with some changes,” Afridi said.

Speaking on the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, Afridi stated that they have hurt the Pakistan cricket team and they could have stayed until the completion of the T20 World Cup.

“I don’t think Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander are going to make much of an impact due to shortage of time. If they [Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis] resigned on their own then they have seriously hurt the Pakistan cricket team and should definitely have waited till the World Cup was over.”

The national teams can make changes in their T20 World Cup squad till October 10, and PCB Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has already hinted that there are chances for a change in the Pakistan squad.

“Under special circumstances and in exceptional cases, we can make the necessary changes if required,” said Wasim.

Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24.