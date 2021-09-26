KKR vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik 'owning Sam Curran' in the slog overs

Today at 5:34 PM
Dinesh Karthik turned the hit against CSK and Sam Curran in general after going berserk in the 19th over of KKR's batting innings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Karthik, who was recently commentating in England, smashed two fours and a six off Sam Curran to help KKR finish their innings on a high.
Coming in to bat after the dismissal after Andre Russell in the 17th over, Karthik upped the ante with his 11-ball 26 at the strike rate of 236.3. KKR, who were 125/5 in 16.4 overs at the time Karthik arrived in the middle, posted 171/6 at the end of 20 overs.
In the 19th over Karthik first hit a six over mid-wicket before smashing two boundaries off England all-rounder Sam Curran. Notably, the 36-year-old did not get a chance to bat in the previous two outings as KKR sealed comprehensive 9 and 7-wicket wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.
DESERVING!
Dinesh Karthik scoring runs makes my soul happy ... Guy deserve it . pic.twitter.com/G8iTeMTGgU— official vikash verma (@vermaofficial6) September 26, 2021
WELL PLAYED!
@DineshKarthik Well played!!!— Josh (@urstrulyJosh) September 26, 2021
BRILLIANT FINISH!
Brilliant finish🙌 @DineshKarthik again🔥— Gaurav⚽️⭐️⭐️ (@mgaurav1109) September 26, 2021
Let’s defend this🤘 #CSKvKKR #AmiKKR
CAMEO!
What a cameo 🔥— Pratik (@122mlongsix) September 26, 2021
THE BEST!
KKR finish on a competitive 171-6, with a late order cameo of 26 off 11 from Dinesh Karthik #CSKvKKR— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) September 26, 2021
THAT BURST!
@KKRiders innings breakdown— Kaustubh Bhogle (@KaustubhKB13) September 26, 2021
1-6 overs; 50-2 (50 off 36) 8.33 RPO
7-10 overs; 78-3 (28 off 24) 7 RPO
11-15 overs; 118-4 (40 off 30) 8 RPO
16-20 overs; 171-6(53off 30) 10.3RPO
The burst at the end from @DineshKarthik might be the cause of victory for KKR. #IPL2021 #CSKvKKR
UNDERRATED!
Dinesh Karthik is so underrated— Shelby Ltd. (@NagilRohit) September 26, 2021
26 OF 11!
26 off 11. That's a very DKish innings. He does his job very silently on the consistent basis.The most underrated finisher of our time. CSK should go for DK in the next auction. He deserves to retire with his home franchise after all these years. @DineshKarthik #KKRvCSK #IPL2021— Prashanth (@prashanth125678) September 26, 2021
WHAT A CAMEO!
Well played, Dinesh Karthik!! 👏— ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ (@ImGS_08) September 26, 2021
A very underrated finisher#CSKvsKKR
EXPLOSIVE!
Dinesh Karthik has a wide range of shots, explosive cameo for KKR.#DineshKarthik #kkrvscsk #KKR #CSK— Shakespeare. (@thenileshkolage) September 26, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.