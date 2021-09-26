 user tracker image
    KKR vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik 'owning Sam Curran' in the slog overs

    Dinesh Karthik scored 26 off 11 vs CSK on Sunday

    KKR vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik 'owning Sam Curran' in the slog overs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:34 PM

    Dinesh Karthik turned the hit against CSK and Sam Curran in general after going berserk in the 19th over of KKR's batting innings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Karthik, who was recently commentating in England, smashed two fours and a six off Sam Curran to help KKR finish their innings on a high.

    Coming in to bat after the dismissal after Andre Russell in the 17th over, Karthik upped the ante with his 11-ball 26 at the strike rate of 236.3. KKR, who were 125/5 in 16.4 overs at the time Karthik arrived in the middle, posted 171/6 at the end of 20 overs. 

    In the 19th over Karthik first hit a six over mid-wicket before smashing two boundaries off England all-rounder Sam Curran. Notably, the 36-year-old did not get a chance to bat in the previous two outings as KKR sealed comprehensive 9 and 7-wicket wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore  (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.  

