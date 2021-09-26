KKR vs CSK | Ravindra Jadeja's innings was the difference, says Eoin Morgan after Kolkata's 2-wicket defeat

"Both sides batted well. Both bowled really well. Can't fault anything from our side. The second half of the tournament has been a lot of positives for our side. We just have to give ourselves the best chance. [On Prasidh for the 19th over] Sunil takes the responsibility. I hope Dre [Russell] is ok. The whole tournament has an abundance of top-class international cricketers. Some of the local Indian guys haven't even been capped yet. When Jadeja plays like that, similar to Sam Curran for England, I don't think there's a lot to do. [On holding back Varun Chakravarthy] All about matchups. Your bowlers need to bowl well enough to do that." said Eoin Morgan after the match