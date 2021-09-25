IPL 2021 | We will take the win, says KL Rahul as PBKS clinch last-ball thriller vs SRH

"It gives us a belief that no matter what the situation is, our bowlers can get the opposition out if we get a decent score. Shami to start of, bowled really well, getting two big batters in Warner and Williamson. Made it easier for our spinners to settle into a nice line and length. Lesson for the batsmen would be to realise that it's not a 160-170 surface, if we had built a few partnerships, we could have got to 140-150. He (Harpreet) has been good for us, he can do everything. Has finished some games for us, also gives us control with the ball and great in the field. Everytime I go to him, he tells me 'Paaji (Brother) don't worry, I won't leak runs'. That's his attitude.