IPL 2021 | Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - BONS Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off in match number 39 of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 26. Bangalore suffered a 6-wicket defeat versus Chennai while Mumbai lost against Kolkata by 7 wickets in their last game.

BONS Preview

The contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be an exciting one as both teams are alive in the race to playoffs and are searching for their first win in the second leg of the IPL 202. RCB lost against Chennai by 6 wickets in the last game due to another batting unit failure by the Virat Kohli-led team.

RCB must look to capitalize on the starts from their openers and either Glenn Maxwell or AB De Villiers must stay till the end to help their team end the innings on a high. The bowling is also looking out of place and Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal will have to bring in their A-game. The forms of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are the only positives for RCB from the last match.

MI is coming into this contest on the back of a 7-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock gave a solid start to their team but once again a batting collapse resulted in a low total against KKR. After getting a good start, MI was expected to put at least 190 on the board. MI desperately needs Hardik Pandya in the lower order to make batting strong. The star all-rounder might return in the eleven for the clash. A lot will also depend on the form of Kieron Pollard, who has rescued Mumbai from tough situations on numerous occasions. The defending champions are currently reeling at the sixth spot and another defeat can put them in some serious trouble.

Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - L L L W L

The recent form of RCB is a sign of worry for them. The team has lost four of their last five matches. The solitary win came against Delhi Capitals (DC) and by a narrow margin of one run.

Mumbai Indians - L L W W L

Two wins from the last five games is a poor record for a strong team like MI. Also, they had a dismal start to the second leg of the tournament with two defeats from two games. The team is missing the services of Hardik Pandya because of his all-round ability, especially in the format.

Head to head

MI and RCB have played against each other on 30 occasions. MI won 19 games while RCB has been the winner 11 times. The average score for MI in this matchup is 165 while RCB score an average of 159 runs against Mumbai.

Virat Kohli has scored 728 runs against RCB while Kieron Pollard has amassed 546 runs versus RCB. Jasprit Bumrah has picked 21 wickets in this matchup while Harshal Patel has 11 wickets to his name.

BONS Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

BONS Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

BONS Match Prediction

With the batting units of both sides out of touch, bowling will be the key to win this match. Mumbai pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Rahul Chahal can be the difference between the two sides.

Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly surface but it also provides assistance to pacers. The pacers will get help from the pitch in the powerplay of both innings. The dew factor might not play a major role in this match. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put the opposition under pressure by setting a solid target. 170-180 will be the par score on this surface.

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 Match 39

Date - 26 September 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches