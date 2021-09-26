IPL 2021 | KL Rahul could become next RCB captain, says Dale Steyn

After Virat Kohli decided to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021, Dale Steyn is of the opinion that KL Rahul can be brought back to lead the Bangalore-based franchise next season. Steyn further stated that AB de Villiers can be a good leader, but he is in the twilight phase of his career.

Virat Kohli on September 19 announced that he has decided to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after the IPL 2021. Earlier, Kohli had confirmed that he will quit India’s T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman which starts on October 17.

The decision has left open a vacancy for a new leader at the RCB. Fans, former cricketers and experts have already suggested a few names to lead the Bangalore-based franchise after the 14th edition of the IPL.

The newest to join the bandwagon is former South African pacer Dale Steyn who opined that KL Rahul can be brought back to the Royal Challengers Bangalore to lead the team from the next IPL season. He further stated that AB de Villiers is a phenomenal player and a great leader, but RCB cannot opt for him as their skipper as he is at the end of his career.

"If RCB are going to look at a long-term contender as captain, they should be looking within their own borders. The name I've got is an ex-Bangalore player. It's KL Rahul. I just have a feeling he is going to return back to Bangalore in next year's auction," Steyn told ESPNCricinfo.

"I don't think AB de Villiers is the right way to go. I think he is a phenomenal player. But he is at the end of his career. I think he is a great leader," Steyn concluded.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also has named three players who can fit into the role of RCB captain from the next IPL season. Manjrekar named Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, and David Warner as the probable candidates to lead RCB after Kohli. Among the three, Manjrekar picked Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard as his favorite to lead the RCB.

Royals Challengers Bangalore have not yet tasted a victory in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, and they are placed at the third spot on the points table. The Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with Mumbai Indian on Sunday, September 26.