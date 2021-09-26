IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - BONS Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in match no 38 of the IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 26. This contest is expected to be a thrilling one as both the teams are riding high on confidence after two wins in their first two matches in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

BONS Preview

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is set to be a good contest to watch as both teams are coming into this fixture on the back of superb performances against quality opponents. Chennai registered a 6-wicket victory over Bangalore at Sharjah while Kolkata thrashed Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in a dominating performance.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB), Dwayne Bravo’s bowling spell was the biggest positive for them. The opposition scored 111 runs for the opening wicket but Bravo’s spell changed the dynamics of the game and now he will be charged up to do the job for his team in upcoming games as well. Also, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are looking in good form. A strong finish towards the end can be the icing on the cake for MS Dhoni’s team.

KKR are going good and they put up a brilliant bowling performance against Mumbai Indians (MI). Bowling from Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna at the back end of the innings was good and they restricted the opposition batters. The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer also seems to be clicking for the team.. Rahul Tripathi’s knock in the last match has also come at the right time for KKR and his presence. Not to forget the economical spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have wreaked havoc so far in the UAE.

Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - W W L W W

Only one defeat in their last five games showcases their terrific form. The team has been collectively performing as a unit and they are producing results. Three different players winning player of the match awards in the last four victories shows that each individual is contributing to the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders - W W L W L

Three victories in the last five games might not be a very impressive record but the team has winning momentum on their side. Especially after the resumption of the second leg of IPL 2021, KKR has been a side full of confidence and they have proved it with their performance on the field.

Head to head

The two teams KKR and CSK have played 26 matches against each other, CSK winning 16 of them. One match ended without a result. CSK has an average score of 157 against KKR while Kolkata has an average total of 154.

Suresh Raina has scored 736 runs against KKR while Andre Russell has amassed 324 runs against CSK. Sunil Narine is the most impressive bowler in this matchup picking 16 wickets against CSK while Ravindra Jadeja has 15 wickets to his name against Kolkata.

BONS Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

BONS KKR Predicted XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

BONS Match Prediction

This is a clash between two in-form teams so it is very difficult to predict the winner. But the way CSK have made comebacks from pressure situations they are the favourites for the clash. The captaincy of MS Dhoni can just prove to topple Eoin Morgan’s side.

Pitch Report

Batting first on this pitch might be beneficial as the match will be played in the afternoon and chances of any dew factor chipping in is low. The pace bowlers might use some help from the pitch if there are any under lights. Also, teams should look to score around 180 on this surface.

Match info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 Match 38

Date - 26 September 2021

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches