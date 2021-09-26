INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts as Jhulan Goswami 'finishes off in style' to end Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak

Today at 3:04 PM
India Women on Sunday defeated Australia by 2 wickets in the third and final ODI at Mackay to end the 26-match unbeaten streak of the Meg Lanning-led team. Chasing a target of 265 runs, India needed 4 in the final over as Jhulan Goswami stepped down the ground to finish the match with a boundary.
India had suffered a heartbreak loss in the second ODI after failing to defend three off the last ball. A controversial no ball call from the umpire had seen the Aussies win on the final delivery of the match. The win for India also means end of Australia 26-match unbeaten run in the format.
Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia scored a fifty each for India after Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar picked three wickets a piece to restrict Australia to 264/9 in 50 overs.
