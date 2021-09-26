ECB’s silence on the decision of withdrawal for Pakistan tour is deafening, states Michael Atherton

The England cricket team was scheduled to tour Pakistan for two T20Is against Pakistan in October. The two T20Is were supposed to be played on 13 and 14 October as preparation for the upcoming World Cup. But then the ECB decided to withdraw from the Pakistan tour. They cited fatigue of the players, and security concerns as the issues which led to this decision. Commenting on the whole scenario. Michael Vaughan stated that the ECB is not addressing the actual issues and are hiding behind the official statement.