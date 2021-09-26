ECB’s silence on the decision of withdrawal for Pakistan tour is deafening, states Michael Atherton

Today at 3:01 PM
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has recently stated that the appointment of MS Dhoni as a mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE was the greatest decision ever. He further reckoned that the team will benefit from this move in the upcoming ICC event.
The England cricket team was scheduled to tour Pakistan for two T20Is against Pakistan in October. The two T20Is were supposed to be played on 13 and 14 October as preparation for the upcoming World Cup. But then the ECB decided to withdraw from the Pakistan tour. They cited fatigue of the players, and security concerns as the issues which led to this decision. Commenting on the whole scenario. Michael Vaughan stated that the ECB is not addressing the actual issues and are hiding behind the official statement.
“ECB wants the story to disappear. The only thing that has is the chairman, Ian Watmore, silent now for 5 days, one day longer than the tour was due to last. The ECB’s silence is deafening. The board assumes it can put out a feeble, mealy-mouthed statement and hide behind it for good, saying nothing more,” Atherton tweeted.
Pakistan cricket had to cancel two series’ recently, with New Zealand and England pulling out from their respective tours. The ECB is facing a backlash from former Pakistan cricketers for canceling the tour.
