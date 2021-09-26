CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu's stunning field work to send Shubman Gill packing

Shubman Gill has looked in fine touch during the second leg of the IPL 2021. The right-hand batsman scored 48 against RCB to help his team register a thumping 9-wicket win on September 20. However, a terrible mix up with his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer, proved fateful for him in the match 38 of IPL 2021. Kolkata have won the toss and elected to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Eoin Morgan-led side have won their last two matches and are placed 4th on the points table.