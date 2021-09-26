 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu's stunning field work to send Shubman Gill packing

    Shubman Gill had to depart for 9 after a brilliant field work from Ambati Rayudu

    | Courtesy - IPL

    CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu's stunning field work to send Shubman Gill packing

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:51 PM

    Shubman Gill took a review and survived an LBW appeal against CSK but could not capitalize on it after a brilliant fieldwork at the mid-wicket from Ambati Rayudu brought an end to his 5-ball stay on Sunday. Gill was halfway down the track before realizing his batting partner had not at all moved.

    Shubman Gill has looked in fine touch during the second leg of the IPL 2021. The right-hand batsman scored 48 against RCB to help his team register a thumping 9-wicket win on September 20. However, a terrible mix up with his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer, proved fateful for him in the match 38 of IPL 2021. Kolkata have won the toss and elected to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Eoin Morgan-led side have won their last two matches and are placed 4th on the points table. 

