CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Ambati Rayudu's stunning field work to send Shubman Gill packing

Today at 3:51 PM
Shubman Gill took a review and survived an LBW appeal against CSK but could not capitalize on it after a brilliant fieldwork at the mid-wicket from Ambati Rayudu brought an end to his 5-ball stay on Sunday. Gill was halfway down the track before realizing his batting partner had not at all moved.
Shubman Gill has looked in fine touch during the second leg of the IPL 2021. The right-hand batsman scored 48 against RCB to help his team register a thumping 9-wicket win on September 20. However, a terrible mix up with his opening partner Venkatesh Iyer, proved fateful for him in the match 38 of IPL 2021. Kolkata have won the toss and elected to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Eoin Morgan-led side have won their last two matches and are placed 4th on the points table.
WHAT A HIT!
September 26, 2021
BEST!
What a throw that was from Rayudu to runout Gill— Xi Simping (@micky864) September 26, 2021
RAYUDU!
Rayudu. 💥 #csk #CSKvsKKRpic.twitter.com/Bp5ZLcvZs6— sᴀᴛᴢ ʜʀɪᴛʜɪᴋ (@thiz_Satzz) September 26, 2021
EVERYWHERE!
Ambati Rayudu Everywhere 😂🔥💥— Ish ᶜˢᵏ💛 (@ish_2045) September 26, 2021
EXCELLENT!
Excellent Throw by Rayudu To Run Out Gill #CSKvKKR #IPL2021— Vardhan (@imvardhan7) September 26, 2021
DIRECT HIT!
Direct hit by Rayudu 👍— Yellove💛Amy🦋 (@amykreations_) September 26, 2021
HAHA!
Ha ha ha Gill— Neha Sharma (@imneha30) September 26, 2021
What a direct hit Rayudu...💥#CSKvsKKR
THE FIRST!
I dont think so rayudu done before direct hit during any ipl season— Johnpaul (@johnpl618) September 26, 2021
WHAT A THROW!
What a throw from Rayudu, gets the Intent man Gill for 9. What a start for #CSK. #IPL2021 #CSKvsKKR @RayuduAmbati pic.twitter.com/uFVllfIxxU— Harish Jangid (@HarishJ56732474) September 26, 2021
