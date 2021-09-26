CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja heroics helps Chennai win last-ball thriller vs Kolkata

After losing the wickets of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the 18th over, Chennai Super Kings needed 26 off the last 12 deliveries. It was then that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wild, accumulating 21 runs in the penultimate over from Prasidh Krishna. The southpaw took single on the first ball and then slammed two back-to-back sixes off the third and fourth delivery before smashing two boundaries.