CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja heroics helps Chennai win last-ball thriller vs Kolkata

Today at 7:41 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were on the verge of registering their third consecutive victory but Ravindra Jadeja turned the match on its head, collecting 21 runs in the 19th over to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) steal a 2-wicket win. The thrilling win is CSK's sixth consecutive win in the UAE.
After losing the wickets of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the 18th over, Chennai Super Kings needed 26 off the last 12 deliveries. It was then that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wild, accumulating 21 runs in the penultimate over from Prasidh Krishna. The southpaw took single on the first ball and then slammed two back-to-back sixes off the third and fourth delivery before smashing two boundaries.
There was more drama after Sam Curran departed on the first ball of the final over. Sunil Narine then bowled a dot ball against Shardul Thakur, who paddle swept the third delivery for three runs. A dot ball and wicket of Ravindra Jadeja followed. With one needed off the final delivery, Deepak Chahar ran for a single after mowing the ball towards mid-wicket.
SIR JADEJA!
September 26, 2021
LEGEND!
Legend for a Reason..!!— Riya Ag. 🇮🇳 (@Riyaag03) September 26, 2021
Jaddu❤️🔥#CSKvsKKR #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/beA3AuC6cI
BEST!
Sir Jadeja better than Ben Stokes.— Journey to Financial Freedom (@tradingtalks) September 26, 2021
GAME CHANGER!
World best match kkr vs csk— The Army Man 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AmitojS40297683) September 26, 2021
The game changer sir Jadeja #VIVOIPL
6644!
6 6 4 4— Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) September 26, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja a game changer one of the greatest all rounders india has produced!
Sir ⚔️ Jaduu hai talwar🧡
#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/6biC5JIsLL
WHAT AN INNINGS!
One and Only Sir Ravindra Jadeja.....!💛💛🔥🔥— Geofinn_12🦁 (@12Geofinn) September 26, 2021
6.....6.....4...4 !!😯💥💥🙌💛💛
💛💛#KKRvCSK #Csk #WhistlePodu #Jadeja #Yellove pic.twitter.com/PYqvWf0Jf8
WOWWW!
Sir Ravindra Jadeja ,— π🦁 (@IAmIndianHitler) September 26, 2021
Remember the name #CSKvsKKR @imjadeja
JADEJA SHOW!
Jadeja show🔥🔥🔥— The Professor (@tooterWala) September 26, 2021
THAT'S SIR JADEJA!
That's SIR JADEJA for you all 💥@ChennaiIPL #IPL2021 #CSK #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/rp0Cwrqg68— Mukesh (@Mukesh_2O) September 26, 2021
BEST ALLROUNDER!
Sir Jadeja Is World's Best All Rounder.— Raushan Khan | RK (@i_am_r_k__) September 26, 2021
🔥🔥🔥#CSKvsKKR#jadeja pic.twitter.com/AM6mQrCqKP
- Dinesh Karthik
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Faf Du Plessis
- Ms Dhoni
- Lockie Ferguson
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Kolkata Knight Riders
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.