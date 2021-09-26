 user tracker image
    CSK vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja heroics helps Chennai win last-ball thriller vs Kolkata

    Ravindra Jadeja slammed 22 off 8 balls vs KKR in Abu Dhabi

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:41 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were on the verge of registering their third consecutive victory but Ravindra Jadeja turned the match on its head, collecting 21 runs in the 19th over to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) steal a 2-wicket win. The thrilling win is CSK's sixth consecutive win in the UAE.

    After losing the wickets of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the 18th over, Chennai Super Kings needed 26 off the last 12 deliveries. It was then that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wild, accumulating 21 runs in the penultimate over from Prasidh Krishna. The southpaw took single on the first ball and then slammed two back-to-back sixes off the third and fourth delivery before smashing two boundaries. 

    There was more drama after Sam Curran departed on the first ball of the final over. Sunil Narine then bowled a dot ball against Shardul Thakur, who paddle swept the third delivery for three runs. A dot ball and wicket of Ravindra Jadeja followed. With one needed off the final delivery, Deepak Chahar ran for a single after mowing the ball towards mid-wicket. 

