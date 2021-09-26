CSK vs KKR | Difficult to hit 8-ball 22 after playing Test cricket, says Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning knock

Today at 9:18 PM
After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with his 8-ball 22 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that hitting such knocks was difficult after a long Test tour. Jadeja was part of England tour which consisted 6 Tests.
Ravindra Jadeja starred in CSK's 2-wicket win to break KKR's winning momentum at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Post the win, Jadeja stated that 22-run over against Prasidh Krishna proved to be the match-winning moment for his team.
The 32-year-old praised Chennai openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad for stitching a 74-run stand and laying the foundation for the three-time champions.
"It is difficult. After you have played five-day cricket and then to come to white-ball cricket, I was working on my bat swing. I wanted to repeat whatever I was doing. The runs in the second-last over turned out to be the match-winning over for us. But Rutu and Faf gave us a good start. You need to be collective as a unit, whether with bat or ball. I was just backing my strength. He was bowling with fine leg and square leg up. I thought he would bowl full outside off, and slow short ball. I thought he would give one ball up, and luckily I connected well," said Jadeja after being adjudged Man of the Match in match 38 of IPL 2021.
With the win, CSK reclaimed the top spot from Delhi Capitals (DC) and are within a touching distance of a playoff berth. Chennai captain MS Dhoni looked satisfied after the all-round performance from his Yellow Army.
"It's a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides, and a pleasure for the spectators. We bowled well in patches. It's not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them short spells. 170 was a par score, I felt. When Jadeja was bowling, it was coming on and not stopping. The way we started, KKR deserve some applause for making a game out of it. We were also worried about how the wicket will be. When you keep playing on a wicket, groundsmen sometimes water it more and leave some more grass. [On six wins in a row in UAE] The important thing was to make the most of what we had learnt and to come back stronger," Dhoni said.
After losing the wickets of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the 18th over, Chennai Super Kings needed 26 off the last 12 deliveries. It was then that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wild, accumulating 21 runs in the penultimate over from Prasidh Krishna. The southpaw took a single on the first ball and then slammed two back-to-back sixes off the third and fourth delivery before smashing two boundaries.
There was more drama after Sam Curran departed on the first ball of the final over. Sunil Narine then bowled a dot ball against Shardul Thakur, who paddle swept the third delivery for three runs. A dot ball and wicket of Ravindra Jadeja followed. With one needed off the final delivery, Deepak Chahar ran for a single after mowing the ball towards mid-wicket.
