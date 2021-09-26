CSK vs KKR | Difficult to hit 8-ball 22 after playing Test cricket, says Ravindra Jadeja after match-winning knock

"It's a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides, and a pleasure for the spectators. We bowled well in patches. It's not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them short spells. 170 was a par score, I felt. When Jadeja was bowling, it was coming on and not stopping. The way we started, KKR deserve some applause for making a game out of it. We were also worried about how the wicket will be. When you keep playing on a wicket, groundsmen sometimes water it more and leave some more grass. [On six wins in a row in UAE] The important thing was to make the most of what we had learnt and to come back stronger," Dhoni said.