Appointing MS Dhoni as mentor for T20 World Cup was the greatest decision, says Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni is the most decorated skipper in Indian cricket with the team winning three ICC trophies under his leadership. Dhoni is always known for his game awareness and some intelligent decisions he takes while captaining. The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup was picked earlier this month, with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) deciding to appoint MS Dhoni as the mentor for the meet. Several former cricketers have praised the board for the decision. Michael Vaughan, also of the same opinion, has also lauded the BCCI by saying this is the greatest decision ever by the Indian T20 team.