Appointing MS Dhoni as mentor for T20 World Cup was the greatest decision, says Michael Vaughan

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has recently stated that the appointment of MS Dhoni as a mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE was the greatest decision ever. He further reckoned that the team will benefit from this move in the upcoming ICC event.
MS Dhoni is the most decorated skipper in Indian cricket with the team winning three ICC trophies under his leadership. Dhoni is always known for his game awareness and some intelligent decisions he takes while captaining. The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup was picked earlier this month, with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) deciding to appoint MS Dhoni as the mentor for the meet. Several former cricketers have praised the board for the decision. Michael Vaughan, also of the same opinion, has also lauded the BCCI by saying this is the greatest decision ever by the Indian T20 team.
“You have got the greatest ever T20 captain (Dhoni), and there was a bit of a commotion when he was put as the mentor for the T20 World Cup. Why would India want MS Dhoni in that role? It is the greatest decision ever that the Indian T20 team has made. You need that kind of brain in that dugout. Dhoni is a natural at what he delivers," Vaughan said in a chat on Cricbuzz,
MS Dhoni is also the skipper of IPL-side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has led them to three IPL trophies. The last season was a poor one for the team as they finished seventh in the points table, but, Dhoni is back at his best and leading the side well in the ongoing season. Praising Dhoni for the way he manages the team, Vaughan said that CSK is flexible with their batting lineup and that is smart cricket.
"If you look at the CSK batting line-up, they change it depending on the pitch and who is bowling. MS Dhoni realized that Maxwell is going to bowl again, and so, CSK threw a right-hander. That is smart cricket, and that is being flexible with your batting line-up," he concluded.
India will play their opening fixture against Pakistan on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
