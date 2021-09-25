 user tracker image
    SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Punjab Kings surviving Jason Holder heroics to win last-over thriller

    Punjab Kings won a last-ball thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday

    SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Punjab Kings surviving Jason Holder heroics to win last-over thriller

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:33 PM

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) held their nerves this time around to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Punjab, who had failed to score 4 runs in the final over of their previous encounter, defended 10 runs off the last 4 balls against Kane Williamson's side.

    Jason Holder fought a lone battle, scoring 47 unbeaten runs in just 29 deliveries. His innings consisted of 5 gigantic sixes. SRH needed 17 runs from the final six balls. The second ball from Nathan Ellis was sent for a six over long-on. The lanky all-rounder decided against running singles and giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar the strike on the next two balls. Later, a double and single was all Holder could manage as Punjab defended lowest-ever total (125/7) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the IPL. The KL-Rahul led side moved to the 5th spot post the win, keeping their play-off chances alive. 

