SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Punjab Kings surviving Jason Holder heroics to win last-over thriller

Jason Holder fought a lone battle, scoring 47 unbeaten runs in just 29 deliveries. His innings consisted of 5 gigantic sixes. SRH needed 17 runs from the final six balls. The second ball from Nathan Ellis was sent for a six over long-on. The lanky all-rounder decided against running singles and giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar the strike on the next two balls. Later, a double and single was all Holder could manage as Punjab defended lowest-ever total (125/7) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the IPL. The KL-Rahul led side moved to the 5th spot post the win, keeping their play-off chances alive.