SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jagadeesha Suchith taking one-handed 'flying' catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda

In what can go down as IPL 2021's 'Catch of the Season', Jagadeesha Suchith plucked a 'flying catch' to help his team Sunrisers Hyderabad see the back of a dangerous Deepak Hooda. The incident happened in the 15th over of the match, when the West Indies all-rounder bowled a fullish slower delivery. Hooda went for a drive, trying to loft it cover but could not breach the safe hands of Suchith.