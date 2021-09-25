 user tracker image
    SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jagadeesha Suchith taking one-handed 'flying' catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda

    Jagadeesha Suchith took a stunner to help Jason Holder dismiss PBKS' Deepak Hooda

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:29 PM

    Sunrisers Hydearabad's (SRH) susbstitute fielder Jagadeesha Suchith flew to his left and stuck his hand out to hold onto a stunning catch against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to help Jason Holder dismiss a dangerous Deepak Hooda. After opting to ball first SRH have struck on regular intervals in the match.

    In what can go down as IPL 2021's 'Catch of the Season', Jagadeesha Suchith plucked a 'flying catch' to help his team Sunrisers Hyderabad see the back of a dangerous Deepak Hooda. The incident happened in the 15th over of the match, when the West Indies all-rounder bowled a fullish slower delivery. Hooda went for a drive, trying to loft it cover but could not breach the safe hands of Suchith. 

    Notably, the Karnataka lad had last year taken a stunning catch to dismiss his current teammate Manish Pandey. Interestingly, the 27-year-old was representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) on that occasion. 

