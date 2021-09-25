RR vs DC | 155-run target was achievable, says Sanju Samson as Rajasthan lose to Delhi by 33 runs

Today at 8:09 PM
After going down by 33 runs against Delhi Capitals in match 36 of IPL 2021 on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that 155-run target was achievable. Samson scored 70 unbeaten runs off 53 balls but no other batsmen from the team could stand against disciplined Delhi bowlers.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) did all the hard work and kept a strong Delhi Capitals batting lineup quiet to restrict them to a sub-par total of 154 for 6 in 20 overs, but still failed to cross the line in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the day fixture of Saturday.
Sanju Samson was the lone warrior for his team as the right-hander smashed solid 70 unbeaten runs off just 53 balls, however, only one other batsman from the side could score in double digits.
Pacers Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje dented the Royals early to remove openers Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal before the end second over. David Miller (7), Mahipal Lomror (19), Riyan Parag (2), and Rahul Tewatia (9) also failed to contribute.
Following the 33-run defeat, Samson admitted that the 155-run target was achievable. He is expecting his sixth-place team to bounce back strongly.
"A target of 155 with the quality of batsmen we have, I thought it was chaseable. We had the batting to go after it. I think we will come back stronger in the next game. The emotions are on the higher side, we'll think about it tomorrow morning. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand we could have got the over the line," Samson said after the match.
Delhi reclaimed the top spot after the win and are almost certain of a playoff berth. Rajasthan Royals next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.
