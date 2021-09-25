IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 4:31 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in their last game due to a poor batting performance while Punjab’s middle order failed miserably, leading to a 2-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.
BONS Preview
Two bottom-placed teams Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 25. Both the teams were let down by their batting during their last outings against Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) respectively.
Hyderabad lost against Delhi by 8 wickets and their batting was the biggest worry. The SRH batsmen got starts but none of them could score more than 28 runs. The lack of intent also hampered the run rate and they were able to pile up just 134 on the board. Young Abdul Samad was the highest run-scorer for Kane Williamson’s team.
A lot will be expected from former captain David Warner, who was out for a duck on Thursday. Williamson and Manish Pandey will also have to take responsibilities in the absence of Jonny Bairstow. Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar will again be their key bowlers.
Punjab Kings needed 8 runs in the last 2 overs against RR. The KL Rahul-led side had lost only 2 wickets and a well set Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram were on the crease but what happened shocked the world. The Punjab-based team lost the match by 2 wickets!
The defeat has dented Punjab’s chances of making it into the play-offs severely and recollecting all the confidence and winning against Rajasthan will take a lot of character. On the papers, Punjab are the superior team and they should look to find their lost sheen in the match.
Form Guide
Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L L L W
Four defeats in the last four matches is a worrisome sign for the team. The bowlers have done their best but the top-order has failed to score big.
Punjab Kings - L L W L W
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scored a major share of runs for the Punjab Kings so far. Advancing into the tournament middle order should also step up and score some quick runs in the middle overs. If the middle-order supports the solid opening pair of Rahul and Agarwal, Punjab might be able to score totals in excess of 200 and put themselves in stronger positions.
Head to head
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have faced each other on 17 occasions. Hyderabad have won 12 times, while Punjab in the rest of the sixtures. The average score for Hyderabad against Punjab is 161. Punjab score an average of 154 runs per match against Hyderabad.
David Warner has scored 698 runs against Punjab while Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal have 182 and 143 runs respectively against Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 19 wickets against Punjab while Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets to his name against Hyderabad.
BONS Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
BONS Punjab Kings Predicted XI
KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel
BONS Match Prediction
Punjab Kings will enter the match as favourites due to a superior batting line-up. The smaller boundaries are expected to aid the likes of KL Rahul, Pooran, Deepak Hooda or Gayle.
With a better balance in the team at least on the paper, Punjab Kings are favourites entering this contest
Pitch Report
The playing surface at Sharjah is usually a flat one and also short boundaries help the batters. A high-scoring match will be expected on this ground. The last game between CSK and RCB on this ground has shown us that the bowlers with pace variation will succeed on this ground. The pitch was double paced and the ball was spinning as the game progressed. Considering all this batting first on this pitch might be a good option. Also, the par score will be around 190 on this surface.
Match info
Match -Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings , IPL 2021 Match 37
Date - 25 September 2021
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.