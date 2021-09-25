IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

The playing surface at Sharjah is usually a flat one and also short boundaries help the batters. A high-scoring match will be expected on this ground. The last game between CSK and RCB on this ground has shown us that the bowlers with pace variation will succeed on this ground. The pitch was double paced and the ball was spinning as the game progressed. Considering all this batting first on this pitch might be a good option. Also, the par score will be around 190 on this surface.