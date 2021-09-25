IPL 2021 | If Wriddhiman Saha is the best option at the top order, then Sunrisers Hyderabad are in trouble, believes Mark Butcher

Today at 6:08 PM
Former England cricketer Mark Butcher believes that if Wriddhiman Saha is the best option at the top order for Sunrisers Hyderabad, then the team is in trouble. Wriddhiman Saha opened the innings alongside former captain David Warner for the team in the game against Delhi Capitals which they lost.
Sunrisers Hyderabad is having a horrendous season in the ongoing IPL so far. They played seven matches in the first phase of the tournament back in India and managed to win only one game. Now, they have also lost their first game of the second leg against Delhi Capitals, denting their chance to qualify for play-offs further. Johnny Bairstow’s unavailability in the second leg opened doors for Wriddhiman Saha to open innings with former team's captain Warner. Saha has registered scores of 7, 1 and 18 runs in his three innings of IPL 2021 so far.
“As an IPL franchise, if the best you can do is Wriddhiman Saha, who is a terrific wicketkeeper, decent batter. But if that’s the best you can do at the top of the order, then you are setting yourself up for big trouble,” Butcher said while speaking to cricket.com.
Butcher also spoke about Punjab Kings, saying that change in name does not guarantee change in fortune. Punjab Kings, who were earlier known as the Kings XI Punjab, failed to score four runs in the last over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.
“As far as Punjab Kings are concerned, just changing your name is not going to help. I’m afraid you’ve got to do something more fundamental than that. Punjab Kings have become the masters of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But people are thinking they’ve turned a corner.
KL Rahul is making runs, they’ve made some excellent all-round signing from the CPL. It’s just a little bit lightweight than what rest of the teams are calling upon,” Butcher added.
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash against each other on Saturday, September 25 in Sharjah.
