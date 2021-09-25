IPL 2021 | If Wriddhiman Saha is the best option at the top order, then Sunrisers Hyderabad are in trouble, believes Mark Butcher

Sunrisers Hyderabad is having a horrendous season in the ongoing IPL so far. They played seven matches in the first phase of the tournament back in India and managed to win only one game. Now, they have also lost their first game of the second leg against Delhi Capitals, denting their chance to qualify for play-offs further. Johnny Bairstow’s unavailability in the second leg opened doors for Wriddhiman Saha to open innings with former team's captain Warner. Saha has registered scores of 7, 1 and 18 runs in his three innings of IPL 2021 so far.