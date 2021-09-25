IPL 2021 | If Hardik Pandya was carrying an injury then why was he selected for the T20 World Cup, asks Saba Karim

“He (Hardik) is a big player. But the question now is when he was selected for the Indian team, was he fully fit or not? If he was fit then it is justified. But if not, then when did this niggle happen? If he was carrying that injury then why was he selected? The general rule is - you have to prove your fitness and go to NCA and come back. This rule applies to everyone. So, the question is right but we don't know what has exactly happened with Pandya,” Karim said in a discussion with a YouTube channel Khelneeti, reported Hindustan Times.