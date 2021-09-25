IPL 2021 | Hardik Pandya has started practicing, hope he will be available for RCB clash, says Zaheer Khan

Today at 10:16 PM
Zaheer Khan has stated that Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has started practicing and hopefully he will be available for the match against RCB on Sunday. The former Indian pacer further added that the Mumbai are focusing on bringing out their best in the upcoming matches in IPL 2021.
The Mumbai Indians are yet to taste a victory in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, and the five-time champions have dropped to the fifth position on the points table with their two consecutive defeats. Mumbai Indians missed out their key players, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the first match, which they lost by 20 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Whereas, in the second match, despite Rohit’s return, Kolkata Knight Riders won the game by seven wickets.
The Rohit Sharma-led side cannot afford another defeat in the tournament, and are hence awaiting Hardik Pandya’s return to the playing XI, which can boost their power in both the batting and bowling departments. Speaking on Hardik Pandya’s fitness, Zaheer Khan stated that the all-rounder has started practicing and the team is hopeful of his return in the match against RCB on Sunday.
"Well, we have a practice session lined up today and we will see how it goes and then we will take a call. He has started practicing, that is what I can share with you guys, we hope that he will be fit and fine available for the clash against RCB," Zaheer Khan said on Hardik's niggle injury during a virtual pre-match press conference.
Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations is optimistic about his team’s chances in IPL 2021. The former Indian pacer reckoned that the Rohit Sharma-led side are now focusing on playing quality cricket in the remaining matches in IPL 2021. He further added that Hardik has got game-changing abilities, which will benefit the team in winning matches.
"Well, he is happy to do too much. He is that kind of a player and he wants to take that responsibility. The power he brings in the matches is the game-changing ability he brings to the table. I do not want to get into how the games have gone, it is about looking ahead. So, we have to accept what has happened and then look ahead, the focus is on how we can bring out the best in us in the remaining games," Khan added.
Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, September 26.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.