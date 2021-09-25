IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 10:35 AM
Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in match 36 of the IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 25. DC is in absolutely terrific form winning their last match by 8 wickets with ease while RR snatched a close victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab.
BONS Preview
In the first doubleheader of the IPL 2021 UAE leg, Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the day match and look to seal another emphatic win. Coming on the back of an 8-wicket win against SRH, Delhi are oozing with confidence. Rajasthan, on the other hand, registered a thrilling win versus Punjab Kings thanks to a brilliant final over from Kartik Tyagi but they will aim to win in a more comprehensive fashion.
For Delhi Capitals everything is going well. Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant are in fine forms, whereas, the bowling unit consisting of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, and Axar Patel are also giving it their all. Marcus Stoinis suffered a hamstring injury while bowling against SRH and confirmation on his future participation is awaited.
Rajasthan Royals performed relatively well in the absence of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer in their first match of the second leg on Tuesday. Openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a good start and youngster Mahipal Lomror also chipped in with 17-ball 43. However, the rest of the batsmen failed miserably. The bowling department lacked fire and if not for that heroic over from Kartik Tyagi, RR would have failed to defend their 186.
Form Guide
Delhi Capitals - W W W L W
Four wins from the last five games are proof of the Delhi Capitals’ electric run in the IPL 2021. The only loss has come against RCB, against whom they fell just one run short of the target.
Rajasthan Royals - W W L W L
Just like their captain Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals are a thrilling team to watch and follow but lack consistency. Their batsmen as well as the bowlers will be tested by the Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Head to head
The head-to-head record between these two teams is quite close. The two sides have met each other on 23 occasions. Rajasthan has won 12 matches while Delhi was the winner in 11 fixtures. The average total for Rajasthan against Delhi is 155, while for Delhi it is 151.
Rishabh Pant has scored 276 runs against Rajasthan while Sanju Samson has scored 164 runs against Delhi. Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada have picked 20 and 8 respectively wickets against Rajasthan Royals.
BONS Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
BONS Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi
BONS Match Prediction
The powerful pace duo of Nortje and Rabada, spinners and an in-form batting unit make Delhi Capitals the favorites entering this contest.
Pitch Report
Two matches have been played so far on this surface in this season and the chasing team won both matches. Also, there is assistance on this pitch for pacers. So team bowling first usually has an opportunity to control the game if their pacers exploit the conditions well. All these factors make it easy to conclude that the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first. Also the team batting first will look to post 170-180 runs on the board.
Match info
Match - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021 Match 36
Date - 25 September 2021
Time - 3:30 PM IST
Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches
