IND W vs AUS W | Very hard to judge if it was no-ball or not, says Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has opined on the controversy surrounding the no-ball saying that it was a close call and it was very hard to judge whether it was a no-ball or not. Mandhana has further added that the team will take a look at that delivery carefully and then will reach any conclusion.

The second ODI between India Women and Australia Women turned out to be a scintillating contest as both teams were in contention to win the match till the last ball. Chasing a target of 275, Australia required 3 runs from 1 ball. Jhulan Goswami then bowled a full toss which was adjudged no-ball by the umpire and has stirred controversy. Australia won the match by five wickets after they scored two more runs on the last ball after the no ball was called. Sharing her take on what unfolded on the ground, Mandhana said that they were on the field and so they will check the delivery once again carefully as it was hard to judge if it was a waist-high no-ball or not.

"We have not really seen the ball yet as a team. We were out there on the field, so it is very hard to judge if it was a waist-high no-ball or not. It is too early for us to call, we have to see the ball and we will have a look at it. When these things go in your favour, you are really happy but would not add up to the controversy, I have seriously not looked at the ball yet," Mandhana stated in the post-match media interaction.

Indian batters played well in the second ODI against Australia scoring a total of 274 runs in the first innings. Smriti Mandhana was the leading run-scorer of the team with a knock of 86 runs from 94 balls which included 11 boundaries. Mandhana seems to be back in form and it will be a good thing for India in the upcoming games. The southpaw expressed her joy saying she is happy getting some runs.

"I thought about where I need to improve, the support staff and everyone were behind me. So happy to get some runs under my belt, especially in the first innings. Getting out on 86 did hurt. I would have felt better if I had continued," she opined.

The Indian pacers bowled well in the match especially the opening spell was very impressive. Australia lost 4 wickets in the first 16 overs but then Beth Mooney anchored the innings and led the team to victory with a century scoring an unbeaten 125 runs. Indian spinners struggled to grip the ball with dew coming in. Reflecting on the bowling performance of the team, Mandhana said that the pacers were really good and the dew factor played a role in the performance of spinners.

"The pacers were really good. It was a perfect game for us until the last 20 overs. Our pacers used the bouncers really well. They will definitely be looking forward to the pink ball (Test), but our eyes are on the third ODI. When the dew comes in, our spinners look different,it is very hard to grip the ball.But that cannot be an excuse. As I said these are things we have practised, we knew there will be dew. The dew was a big factor," Mandhana commented.

The Indian team also dropped a few catches and evaluating the Indian team’s fielding in the second ODI, Mandhana said that the team was good in patches but a lot of work on fielding is definitely needed.

"Yeah, definitely, there is scope for improvement in all the departments. Batting, bowling and fielding. Fielding, I thought we were good in patches, but definitely, we can work a lot on our fielding. We have been working hard for the last three years. It is a process. In today's game, fielding could have been a little better. Dropped catches always hurt and Beth Monney's catch did hurt," she concluded.

Indian women will play the third ODI of the series against their Australian counterparts on September 26 at Harrup Park, Mackay.