DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to R Ashwin stealing a cheeky single before converting it into a double

During the final over of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, R Ashwin successfully stole 2 runs after wide throws from Mustafizur Rahman and Sanju Samson. Delhi did not have a great time with the bat in Abu Dhabi and they were restricted to 154/6 in 20 overs.
Ashwin missed a delivery from the star Bangladesh pacer but ran towards the non-striker end straight away. Lait Yadav gave a good company to Ashwin and reached to the striker's end in no time. With no option left, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson made a throw towards Mustafizur but he made a fuss of it by thowing it wide off the stumps after collecting it in hurry. Ashwin used the opprtunity to get back on strike.
The Rajasthan Royals won the toss and asked The Delhi Capitals (DC) to bat first, but only Shreyas Iyer (43) scored a good knock for the Delhi-based franchise. Shimron Hetmyer (28) looked promising but he could not convert his innings to a big one. The Rajasthan bowlers were exceptional with the ball as they strangled the DC to a meager score of 154/6. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya picked two wickets each.
September 25, 2021
#IPL2021 #RRvsDC #RR #DC pic.twitter.com/Sq8twp6P8v— Shivam शिवम (@shivamsport) September 25, 2021
Ravi Ashwin literally played 3-4 shots even before the ball was delivered 😂😂🤣 #ipl2021 #DCvRR #RRvsDC— Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) September 25, 2021
Mustafizur Rahman didn't concede a single boundary today against DC. 4 overs bowled, just 22 runs conceded and took all important wickets of Pant and Hetmyer. This man's a magic! #HallaBol #RRvsDC #IPL2021— Rafin⭐⭐#FREEPALESTINE (@Lampardsonn) September 25, 2021
Some poor bowling at the end can cost this game, RR need to bat really well to get this score— Mangat goyal (@mg121999) September 25, 2021
Power play is key#RRvsDC
