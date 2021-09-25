 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to R Ashwin stealing a cheeky single before converting it into a double

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mustafizur Rahman failed to run out Ashwin

    | Courtesy - IPL

    DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to R Ashwin stealing a cheeky single before converting it into a double

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:52 PM

    During the final over of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, R Ashwin successfully stole 2 runs after wide throws from Mustafizur Rahman and Sanju Samson. Delhi did not have a great time with the bat in Abu Dhabi and they were restricted to 154/6 in 20 overs.

    Ashwin missed a delivery from the star Bangladesh pacer but ran towards the non-striker end straight away. Lait Yadav gave a good company to Ashwin and reached to the striker's end in no time. With no option left, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson made a throw towards Mustafizur but he made a fuss of it by thowing it wide off the stumps after collecting it in hurry. Ashwin used the opprtunity to get back on strike. 

    The Rajasthan Royals won the toss and asked The Delhi Capitals (DC) to bat first, but only Shreyas Iyer (43) scored a good knock for the Delhi-based franchise. Shimron Hetmyer (28) looked promising but he could not convert his innings to a big one. The Rajasthan bowlers were exceptional with the ball as they strangled the DC to a meager score of 154/6. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya picked two wickets each.

    WHAT A MISS!

    THAT WAS SO SIMPLE!

    HAHA!

    GREAT!

    HOPE FOR THE BEST!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down