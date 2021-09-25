DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi defending 155 against Rajasthan despite Sanju Samson’s 53-ball 70 not out

The Delhi Capitals bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Rajasthan Royals to 121/6 to clinch a 33-run victory against the Sanju Samson-led side on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Rajasthan Royals batsmen except Sanju Samson failed to score big while chasing the 155-run target set by the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals skipper stood out with his unbeaten 70 runs off 53 balls. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje once again shined with the ball as he scalped two wickets by conceding just 18 runs. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 43 to guide the Delhi-based franchise to 154/6. With their second win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the Rishabh Pant-led side have moved to the top of the table.