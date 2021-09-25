 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi defending 155 against Rajasthan despite Sanju Samson’s 53-ball 70 not out

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs.

    | Courtesy - IPL

    DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi defending 155 against Rajasthan despite Sanju Samson’s 53-ball 70 not out

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:48 PM

    Despite Sanju Samson's unbeaten 70 runs in the match, Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi Capital bowlers troubled the RR batsmen and restricted them to 121/6 in 20 overs to clinch their second victory in the UAE leg to become table-toppers.

    The Delhi Capitals bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Rajasthan Royals to 121/6 to clinch a 33-run victory against the Sanju Samson-led side on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Rajasthan Royals batsmen except Sanju Samson failed to score big while chasing the 155-run target set by the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals skipper stood out with his unbeaten 70 runs off 53 balls. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje once again shined with the ball as he scalped two wickets by conceding just 18 runs. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 43 to guide the Delhi-based franchise to 154/6. With their second win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the Rishabh Pant-led side have moved to the top of the table.

    SWEET!

    WELL DONE!

    FRIST TEAM!

    IMPRESSIVE!

    AMAZING!

    OUTSTANDING!

    WOW!

    YOUNGEST!

    TABLE TOPPERS!

    WON!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down