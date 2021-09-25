DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi defending 155 against Rajasthan despite Sanju Samson’s 53-ball 70 not out

Today at 7:48 PM
Despite Sanju Samson's unbeaten 70 runs in the match, Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi Capital bowlers troubled the RR batsmen and restricted them to 121/6 in 20 overs to clinch their second victory in the UAE leg to become table-toppers.
The Delhi Capitals bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Rajasthan Royals to 121/6 to clinch a 33-run victory against the Sanju Samson-led side on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Rajasthan Royals batsmen except Sanju Samson failed to score big while chasing the 155-run target set by the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals skipper stood out with his unbeaten 70 runs off 53 balls. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje once again shined with the ball as he scalped two wickets by conceding just 18 runs. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 43 to guide the Delhi-based franchise to 154/6. With their second win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the Rishabh Pant-led side have moved to the top of the table.
SWEET!
Sweet victory @DelhiCapitals 💙💙🔥#DCvRR #IPL2021— HAMZA YUSUF PANDOR (@hamzayusufp) September 25, 2021
WELL DONE!
Very well done #DelhiCapitals Top to the spot yet again with strong 16 points ! #DC looking very strong! #TeamEffort #IPL2021 #DCvRR @DelhiCapitals— Subbu Andhukuri 🇮🇳 (@SubbuAndhukuri) September 25, 2021
FRIST TEAM!
#DelhiCapitals the first team to qualify!!— IndianCricketTeam (@spidermanpant_) September 25, 2021
Well done #RishabhPant and co. 🤗🤩🥳❤#DCvRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/C6iNkhZXkK
IMPRESSIVE!
Pant captaincy Impressive 👏👏#DCvRR— JAVID.NTR™🇮🇳 (@javidNtr111) September 25, 2021
AMAZING!
Another amazing win for DC. The bowling unit was on top today. Congrats @DelhiCapitals . #DCvRR— Gayathri (@Yath_lol) September 25, 2021
OUTSTANDING!
outstanding bowling performance by DC Bowlers.— Pravakar Sarkar (@PravakarSarkarR) September 25, 2021
Delhi Capital have won by 33 runs.
Congratulations DC.#DCvRR #IPL #IPL2021 @DelhiCapitals
WOW!
Delhi don't deserve ipl trophy,— Aditya raj (@adityaraj2kfrek) September 25, 2021
ipl trophy deserve Delhi this year. #DCvRR #IPL2021
YOUNGEST!
Rishabh Pant the youngest IPL captain takes his team to Playoffs in his first year as Captain.— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 25, 2021
DC with 16 Points certain for top 4 finish and the way they're playing, Top 2 finish also looks certain#DCvRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Rk9hjSPe5c
TABLE TOPPERS!
Delhi Capitals are now the Table Toppers of IPL 2021 and have almost qualified for the playoffs.#DCvRR #DC— Chandrashekar Reddy (@Chandrasheker9) September 25, 2021
WON!
Delhi Capitals won the match by 33 runs against Rajasthan Royals. What a team Delhi Capitals. They defend 154 runs target and won the match by 33 runs. Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Rabada, Avesh Khan all top performers in this match. #DCvRR— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 25, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sanju Samson
- Shreyas Iyer
- Rishabh Pant
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Delhi Capitals
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.