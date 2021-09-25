DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi strikes on first ball to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 4:06 PM
During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Kartik Tyagi dismissed Shikhar Dhawan off the very first ball of his over. Tyagi bowled a good length delivery around the off-stump line, which rolled back and hit Dhawan's leg stump while the southpaw tried to defend it.
After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals opening batsmen failed to score big in Abu Dhabi. Shikhar Dhawan (8), the current top scorer of IPL 2021 was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi off the very first ball of his over. Later in the fourth over, Chetan Sakariya clinched the wicket of Prithvi Shaw (10) to make it even worse for the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals are currently occupying the fifth position on the points table, whereas the Rishabh Pant-led side are placed at the second spot.
September 25, 2021
Dhawan,Shaw 🙉🥵— ☆ VK¹⁸ ♡ AB¹⁷ ☆🍥 (@happy_soul12) September 25, 2021
Hopeful of seeing Kartik Tyagi debut in the upcoming Indian cricket home season 🤩🤩 #IPL2021 #RRvsDC #DCvsRR— Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) September 25, 2021
Tyagi giving everything, just played last U-19 WC in 2020 and the progress of an Indian young fast bowler is something to love about #RR.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 25, 2021
Me who didn't pick both Shaw and Dhawan in the fantasy team today 😎#DCvsRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/PEH8qjRHi4— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) September 25, 2021
If first 2 over mei run nhi ayei— cricnewz😃😃 (@Asmita31175941) September 25, 2021
Dhawan and Shaw pressure mei😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Everytime Dhawan gets out below 10 , DC has no chance to win🙆🤦— Amrendra (@Amrendra7Kumar) September 25, 2021
Dhawan departs! Tyagi does the work for #RR 💯💯 #RRvsDC— Ritvik Saxena (@imritvik) September 25, 2021
Shikhar Dhawan’s smile after he got out is just pure ❤️😊— Aadesh (@imaadeshthote) September 25, 2021
