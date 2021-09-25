 user tracker image
    DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi strikes on first ball to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

    Kartik Tyagi dismissed Shikar Dhawan in his first over

    DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi strikes on first ball to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:06 PM

    During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Kartik Tyagi dismissed Shikhar Dhawan off the very first ball of his over. Tyagi bowled a good length delivery around the off-stump line, which rolled back and hit Dhawan's leg stump while the southpaw tried to defend it.

    After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals opening batsmen failed to score big in Abu Dhabi. Shikhar Dhawan (8), the current top scorer of IPL 2021 was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi off the very first ball of his over. Later in the fourth over, Chetan Sakariya clinched the wicket of Prithvi Shaw (10) to make it even worse for the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals are currently occupying the fifth position on the points table, whereas the Rishabh Pant-led side are placed at the second spot.

