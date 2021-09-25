DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi strikes on first ball to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals opening batsmen failed to score big in Abu Dhabi. Shikhar Dhawan (8), the current top scorer of IPL 2021 was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi off the very first ball of his over. Later in the fourth over, Chetan Sakariya clinched the wicket of Prithvi Shaw (10) to make it even worse for the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals are currently occupying the fifth position on the points table, whereas the Rishabh Pant-led side are placed at the second spot.