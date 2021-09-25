DC vs RR | R Ashwin likes to set his own field; happy with my form, says Rishabh Pant after Delhi beat Rajasthan

After Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 runs to reclaim their top spot on the IPL 2021 points table on Saturday, winning captain Rishabh Pant stated that as long as the team continues their good run, he is delighted. Pant further added that he is happy with his form.

The Delhi Capitals on Saturday defeated the Sanju Samson-led side by 33 runs, and with their second victory in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the Rishabh Pant-led team reclaimed their top spot on the points table. The DC bowlers displayed a brilliant bowling performance defend 155 and restrict Rajasthan Royals to 121/6. Sanju Samson was the only batsman to put up a fight against disciplined Delhi bowlers, scoring unbeaten 70 off 53 balls. Anrich Nortje impressed again and scalped two wickets by conceding just 18 runs.

With the victory against Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals became the table-toppers with 16 points, putting themselves on the verge of qualifying for the play-off stage. Rishabh Pant stated that as a team, Delhi Capitals plans according to the batsmen, and the team members stick to the decisions. He further added that he is delighted with the team’s good run in the season, and he will be more joyful if the Delhi-based franchise continues to win games.

The 23-year-old praised his bowlers and revealed that senior off-spinner R Ashwin sets his own field. Ashwin gave away just 20 runs in his four overs and took the wicket of David Miller.

"[On his bowling attack] If not the best, it is one of the best. But we like to take it as one match at a time. There's a fair bit of planning, as a team we plan according to the batters, and execute according to those plans. Ashwin likes to set his own fields. I am happy with my form. As long as the team is winning, I am happy. [On playing with Shreyas] We have batted together for a long time. He bats 3 and I bat 5 normally. So that helps," Rishabh Pant said in the post-match press conference.

It feels amazing: Shreyas Iyer

Earlier, in the first innings, Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock of 43 off 32 balls to guide the Delhi Capitals to a decent total of 154/6. For his brilliant batting performance, Iyer was adjudged Man of the Match. Speaking in the post-match press conference Iyer stated that the last five months have been hectic, and now he feels amazing to get back in action. Further, he stated that he is always in hunger to take on the bowlers.

"Just decided to see how the wicket was playing and then take it from there and look to take on the spinners later. Prithvi and Shikhar are attacking players. Rishabh and I have been playing together for the last five years. It is good fun because he takes on bowlers as soon as he comes on. [On returning from injury] The last five months have been hectic, but now I am feeling amazing. I have a close-knit family and friends. They motivated me, and once rehab started, my power came back quicker than I thought. I love to take on the bowlers."

Delhi Capitals will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 28 in Sharjah.