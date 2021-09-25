AFG vs PAK | Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Azizullah Fazli to meet Ramiz Raja to organize white-ball bilateral series

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Azizullah Fazli will meet his Pakistani counterpart Ramiz Raja on Sunday in Lahore to explore the options for a white-ball series. Afghanistan was due to host Pakistan in Sri Lanka in early September but the series was cancelled after the Taliban takeover.

Pakistan has never played a bilateral series against Afghanistan and the two were supposed to play their first bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. However, the series cancelled after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. A report in the Indian Express asserted that a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Fazli will be in Lahore to meet with Raja.

“Fazli is expected to ask the PCB to send its team for a one-day series this year,” the source said, reported Indian Express.

The International Cricket Council has said it is considering banning Afghanistan from participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 if the Taliban government does not allow women to take part in cricket activities. A number of Afghanistan’s women footballers and cricketers have moved to other countries when the Taliban took over Kabul, fearing a backlash from the radical group.

The source conceded that the Pakistan Cricket Board would find it hard to take a final decision on Fazli’s invitation as the Pakistan government is yet to recognise the Taliban government.

“It is a dicey situation at the moment although Pakistan is clearly short on international cricket after the way New Zealand abandoned their series in Pakistan and returned home and after the England board also called off their tour to the country.

"Add to the postponed series by Afghanistan and there is no doubt that Pakistan desperately needs international matches but, given the status of the Taliban government, the PCB faces a difficult decision,” the source said.

Afghanistan will play Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 29 in Dubai.