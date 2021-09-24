RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli hits 'no-look six' off Shardul Thakur

Today at 8:18 PM
Virat Kohli has struggled to score big in the recent past and news about him doing something magical with the bat is rare these days. However, Kohli, who recently announced his decision to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021, hit a stunning 'no-look' six off CSK's Shardul Thakur on Friday.
On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Shardul Thakur bowled a full length delivery which fell into the arc of Virat Kohli, who used his bottom hand to perfection to smoke a 'no-look six' over mid-wicket.
After being put in to bat first by MS Dhoni, RCB openers Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal collected 55 runs in the powerplay overs.
September 24, 2021
No look six from Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/odrMjREpQl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2021
Virat Kohli middling the ball is the best sight in world cricket right now. The best sight. #IPL2021— Mayank Sharma (@Mayank2989) September 24, 2021
No Look Six From Kohli! 🔥👑#RCBvCSK • @imVkohli • #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/uooxcKblhB— Virat Kohli FC™ (@ViratsPlanet) September 24, 2021
No look six form King🤩.. Went out of the stadium 🔥#RCBVSCSK#PlayBold#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/0m1lWDR44D— Nandan. N.B. (@Nandan_nb30) September 24, 2021
That's our captain for you what a shot 😻 ! #RCBVSCSK #ViratKohli #DhoniVsKohli pic.twitter.com/NYv7oSY2WM— David Abhishek (@david_abhi81) September 24, 2021
#CSKvsRCB #RCBVSCSK #ViratKohli Hits the ball out of #Sharjah . no Look 6 from King Kohli 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KUjcOHuSSU— Ravi Maurya🇮🇳 (@Killmonnger) September 24, 2021
No look six by Virat Kohli. #IPL2021 #CSKvsRCB #RCBVSCSK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/y5EHpmeOtH— Bibekananda Sahu (@IamBibeka) September 24, 2021
No look six from King🤩... Went out of the ground 🔥#RCBvCSK#PlayBold#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JCgsBrLM5o— Harish (@reddyharish543) September 24, 2021
