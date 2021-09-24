 user tracker image
    RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli hits 'no-look six' off Shardul Thakur

    RCB captain Virat Kohli

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:18 PM

    Virat Kohli has struggled to score big in the recent past and news about him doing something magical with the bat is rare these days. However, Kohli, who recently announced his decision to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021, hit a stunning 'no-look' six off CSK's Shardul Thakur on Friday.

    On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Shardul Thakur bowled a full length delivery which fell into the arc of Virat Kohli, who used his bottom hand to perfection to smoke a 'no-look six' over mid-wicket. 

    After being put in to bat first by MS Dhoni, RCB openers Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal collected 55 runs in the powerplay overs. 

    NO LOOK SIX!

    THAT WENT OUT OF THE GROUND!

    WHAT A SHOT!

    VK IN FIRE!

    WOWWW!

    THE CAPTAIN!

    BEST SIGHT!

    SIXXXX!

    KING IS BACK!

