Our intention is to fulfil our obligations, CWI chief on West Indies' tour of Pakistan

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave said stated that the board was willing to fulfil its obligation and tour Pakistan in December this year. The statement from Grave comes after New Zealand and England cancelled their white-ball tours of Pakistan over security concerns recently.

Johnny Grave asserted that the sport’s regional governing body will follow the same measures it did three years ago when West Indies toured for a 3-match T20I series under the captaincy of Jason Mohammed.

“At this stage, our intention is to fulfil our touring obligations,” Grave told the Trinidad Newsday newspaper. “We’ve got a pretty clear process that we go through with independent security experts, like we did in 2018.

“We will follow that process, the board of directors, WIPA (West Indies Players’ Association), as well as the players themselves will review the plans and our reports, including the independent security advice. Most of our women’s and men’s players have played in Pakistan in the last few years.”

The Caribbean’s side tour of Pakistan came into sharp focus after New Zealand abandoned its white-ball tour moments before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi last week due to security concerns, and England withdrew on Monday from sending their men’s and women’s teams for similar reasons.

West Indies are scheduled to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is in December this year.

Notably, international sides have largely avoided travelling to Pakistan over the past 13 years following an attack on a Sri Lanka team bus heading to a match in Lahore.

“I had a call with Wasim Khan, the Pakistan CEO, (on Tuesday) morning to find out everything that had happened during the past week, on the back of New Zealand abandoning their tour and England’s decision not to go there, and to suggest that we have another call later this week with our operational teams to discuss our women’s and men’s tours that are scheduled for later this year,” Grave told Newsday.

“We’ll speak to our independent security consultants, ESI, who we used back in 2018 when we went to Pakistan. We’ve had an initial meeting with WIPA too about it, and we’re going to follow the same process, that we have done in the past.”