MI vs KKR | Hopefully we will get some wins on the trot, says Rohit as Mumbai slips to 6th spot

Today at 12:00 AM
After facing a 7-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 34 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has said that his team failed to capitalise on the good start. Mumbai managed 155/6 in 20 overs before Kolkata chased down the target with 29 balls to spare.
After being put in to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai Indians a solid start, collecting 72 runs within the first 10 overs. Rohit Sharma, who opened his account with a first-ball boundary was looking in fine touch, whereas Quinton de Kock was making the ball sail over boundary ropes on his whims and fancies.
But things went south as soon as the two power-hitters departed. Wickets kept on felling on regular interval after KKR bowlers kept things tight in the middle. Varun Chakravasrthy and Sunil Narine gave away just 22 and 20 runs in their respective quotas of four overs.
"Few areas (went wrong). We started really well but didn't get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalize on the start we got and we didn't bowl well at the start. I don't want to look into it too much, things can happen and you have to move on. After a good start we had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Mumbai Indians slip to sixth spot on points
The second consecutive defeat for the defending champions saw them slip to the sixth spot on the points table. KKR, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and MI have won four matches each but Eoin Morgan's team jumped to the fourth spot due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than the other two teams.
Rohit Sharma admitted that points table pressure is always there but expressed confidence in his team's capabilities to bounce back with few win "on the trot",
"It is something that happened in the last game as well and we will address it. It is always there at the back of the mind on where you stand, we are still in the middle of the table, so we have to get back and fight and hopefully get some wins on the trot," he added.
Mumbai Indians next face Virat Kohli's Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rohit Sharma
- Quinton De Kock
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Rahul Tripathi
- Ipl 2021
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.