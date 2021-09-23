MI vs KKR | Hopefully we will get some wins on the trot, says Rohit as Mumbai slips to 6th spot

"Few areas (went wrong). We started really well but didn't get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalize on the start we got and we didn't bowl well at the start. I don't want to look into it too much, things can happen and you have to move on. After a good start we had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.