IPL 2021 | We are going to see Venkatesh Iyer a lot more in the future, predicts Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that the Kolkata Knight Riders opener (KKR) Venkatesh Iyer showed a lot of character against the mighty bowling line-up of the Mumbai Indians (MI). He further predicted that Venkatesh Iyer will feature more in competitive cricket in the future.
KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer has become the new IPL sensation with his back-to-back two match winning performances in the ongoing second leg of the IPL 2021. In KKR’s clash against RCB, the 26-year-old smashed unbeaten 41, whereas, on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh batsman took the charge on the Mumbai bowlers to slam his maiden IPL fifty. The two innings from Iyer were a great example of class and aggression and that has been praised by the cricket fraternity in recent times. His recent innings against Mumbai Indians has garnered him praise from the former cricketer Irfan Pathan.
Irfan Pathan has praised the temperament of the cricketer. Also, he has appreciated the character shown by Iyer against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.
"First match, he showed a lot of character. He showed some of the shots as well, cover drive and all. But there is always this question in your mind as a young player, what is going to happen in the next match. Who is going to turn up? Is it the same guy who is going to turn up? He did, he actually turned up better, especially against Bumrah, against Boult. Against the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up, he showed a lot of character. There is a lot more we are going to see of Venkatesh Iyer in the future," Pathan told Star Sports.
Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has also praised Venkatesh Iyer’s performance.
"He got permission from his mother to play cricket. Wonderful stuff because let's face it fellas, we are all mummy's boys at some point," Hayden said.
With the win against MI, KKR have moved up to fourth in the points table. The two-time IPL champions will now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 26.
