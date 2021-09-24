IPL 2021 | Umran Malik picked as T Natarajan's short-term COVID replacement in SRH

Today at 4:23 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in in medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. T Natarajan has played only 2 matches for the Kane Williamson-led side in the ongoing season, taking 2 wickets in them.
Left-arm pacer Natarajan had tested positive for Covid-19 before the team’s fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22nd. Six other members of the 2016 champions had also been isolated after the 30-year-old returned a positive result.
Malik has played one T20 and a List A match for Jammu and Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets in them. The 21-year-old was already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad contingent as a net bowler.
Squad Update: Umran Malik, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was with the #Risers as a net bowler, has been added to the squad as a short-term COVID replacement for T Natarajan. #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0erUIJLPgg— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 24, 2021
According to an IPL statement,”Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team’s bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team.”
SRH are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They were handed a 8-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match if IPL 2021 UAE leg. Overally, they have lost seven out of their eight matches in the season.
