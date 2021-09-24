IPL 2021 | Shreyas Iyer could be India’s future captain, predicts Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer could be Team India’s future captain. He further added that Iyer is a team man who knows his role in the team and he never got upset after Delhi Capitals decided to continue with Rishabh Pant as their skipper in the IPL 2021.

Shreyas Iyer made a strong comeback in his first game in IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Mumbai-born cricketer played a crucial role in the match as he scored 47 unbeaten runs off 41 balls. Earlier, in the first leg of IPL 2021 in India, Pant was handed over the captaincy from Shreyas Iyer after he sustained an injury and missed the Indian leg of IPL.

Shreyas Iyer was sidelined from India’s main squad for the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman and was added in the reserve list of three players. Speaking on Iyer’s performance against SRH, Brad Hogg stated that the 26-year-old was under a lot of pressure but played a great innings in his comeback game. He further stated that Iyer could be India’s future captain.

“He's come back from injury, he is under a lot of pressure, he did not get picked in the main T20 squad for India. The one thing that I saw in the press conference was that I'm thinking this guy could be a future leader for India,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Shreyas Iyer played a sensible innings in Delhi Capitals’ first match in the UAE leg and also stitched a crucial 67-run stand with Rishabh Pant. Hogg lauded Iyer for sticking to his batting technique and contributing his best to the team.

"It was just the way that he went about the process with his own game. He does not get too far ahead of himself. He's got his routines and processes that he goes through and he does not go away from that," Hogg added.

The right-hand batsman sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England earlier this year and missed the Indian leg of IPL. In the absence of Iyer, Rishabh Pant was named as the Delhi Capitals skipper for the tournament. Later in May, the lucrative league was called off due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in India and that gave Iyer the time to recover just ahead of the resumed leg which kicked off on September 19. However, despite Iyer’s return, the Delhi-based franchise decided to continue with Pant as their full-time captain for the remainder of the season. Speaking on Iyer’s team spirit, Brad Hogg stated that the Mumbai-born cricketer knows his role in the team and he is a team man who puts his side first.

"That's why Delhi Capitals have been at the top of the ladder, because of players like Iyer, who know their role in the team, being a team man and not being upset that Pant is continuing the captaincy role after he had it previously. He puts his team first," Hogg said.