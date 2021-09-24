IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - BONS Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 24. Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings to victory with an outstanding knock of 88 unbeaten runs against Mumbai while RCB suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of KKR by 9 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK played beautifully in their last match against MI and registered an easy 2-run win despite losing 4 early wickets while electing to bat first after winning the toss. For RCB, their batting collapse against KKR made them lose the match by 9 wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the biggest positive for CSK in the IPL 2021 second leg opener. The opener timed his innings to perfection to score 58-ball 88 not out. A weakness that is to be addressed by CSK is their middle-order not scoring enough runs. Also, they will be hoping for a strong finish towards the end. Dwayne Bravo and Padikkal did the job for the Yellow Army on Sunday but Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will also have to chip in. Sam Curran has completed his quarantine period and it remains to be seen if Dhoni makes any change to the winning eleven from the previous match to bring the England all-rounder in the mix of things.

For RCB, finding a settled team combination has been a problem. Now, after the loss in the match against KKR, it will be interesting to see whether Rajat Patidar replaces Srikar Bharat or not. Also, Shahbaz Ahmed is sitting on the bench. Against KKR the batting collapse caused the defeat. Either Maxwell or De Villiers will have to stay on the crease and bat in the slog overs to help RCB register a match-winning total. Eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who was dismissed cheaply by KKR's Prasidh Krishna in his previous outing.

Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - W L W W W

Only one loss from the last five games speaks volumes about their form. With three half-centuries, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the most consistent performer for the team. MS Dhoni must find his old form to give a solid finish at the end for the team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - L L W L W

Only two wins from the last five games is not a good sign for the team. Bangalore should perform well as a batting unit and it’s important for Yuzevendra Chahal to get into the groove and help his team secure a play-off spot.

Head to head

RCB and CSK have locked horns against each other on 28 occasions. CSK won 18 of them, whereas one match ended without a result. Also, CSK have also won 9 of the last 11 encounters between the teams.. CSK has an average total of 154 against RCB while Bangalore has an average score of 145 against CSK.

Virat Kohli has scored 909 runs against CSK while Dhoni has amassed 737 runs against RCB. Ravindra Jadeja has picked 15 wickets against RCB while Chahal 13 wickets against Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Cuuran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Press Conference Quote RCB

“Look, there are some times when our batsmen look to do that to get some extra opportunity. Virat is obviously desperate to do well, he likes one-on-one sessions to get his confidence and basically find his rhythm. It definitely looks like he has found it," RCB head coach Mike Hesson said on video posted on official Twitter handle of RCB.

Match Prediction

With the winning momentum on their side, CSK is the possible winner of this contest. The MS Dhoni-led side looks settled and are expected to toppled RCB who rely heavily on the batting prowess of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Pitch Report

Flatter surfaces and smaller boundaries make it extremely difficult for bowlers. One can expect totals above 200 on this pitch. No total is safe on this surface and piling up as many runs as possible is the key. The team winning the toss should opt to bowl first as chasing under the light can be easy.

Match info

Match -Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), IPL 2021 Match 35

Date - 24 September 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar are broadcasting all the IPL 2021 matches