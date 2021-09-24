IPL 2021 | Rishabh Pant is leading the team well in the tournament, asserts Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has stated that Rishabh Pant is leading the side well in IPL 2021 and he respects the team’s decision and policies regarding the captaincy. The Mumbai-born cricketer further stated that he would like to face pressure situations while batting and finish the matches for the team.

The Delhi Capitals are having a great season under the leadership of their new skipper, Rishabh Pant. The Rishabh Pant-led side is currently on the top of the points table with 14 points from nine matches. The Delhi-based franchise started the second leg of the IPL 2021 on a winning note with an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Earlier in the first leg of IPL 2021 in India, Pant was handed over the captaincy from Shreyas Iyer after he sustained an injury and missed the Indian leg of IPL. After recovering from the injuries, Iyer joined the team in UAE and scored 47 runs off 41 balls against SRH on Thursday, September 22.

Speaking on the franchise’s decisions and policies, Iyer reckoned that he respects the management’s decision to continue with Pant as their skipper for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old further added that Rishabh Pant is leading the team very well in the tournament and the franchise is hopeful of continuing the good run.

"This is a part of the decision-making from the franchise or whatever decision they took, I respect the fact and Rishabh is leading the side well from the start of the season and they thought that he should be continued till the season end and I completely respect the decision," Iyer said at the post-match press conference.

Shreyas Iyer captained Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and he led the team to the final against Mumbai Indians. The Delhi-based franchise ended up being runner-up of the tournament but it was an impressive season for the side. Reflecting on his own leadership, Iyer stated that his decision-making and temperament level helped him to lead the side in the last two years. He further added that his hunger for scoring runs has just gone up and it keeps on increasing after every match.

"When I was given the captaincy, I was in a different frame of mind and my decision-making and temperament level was very good and I benefited from it in the last two years" he stated.

"I wouldn't say that I'm satisfied because the hunger has just gone up and the appetite keeps on increasing every match you play, so yeah, not satisfied or not contained," he added.

The 26-year-old stated that he would like to face pressure situations while batting. He further added that he always tries to bat till the end and win the match for the team.

"No drastic change has come that my focus has increased in batting when I was a captain, I like to soak in the pressure, when there is pressure, there are more challenges and, in such situations, I perform, that is my mindset. Even today (Wednesday) when I went in, there was pressure to win the game. The wicket was playing uneven, so the mindset is the same that being a main part of the team, you have to finish the match and wherever I play, my mindset is that I play till the last ball and see to it that I make the team win," Iyer commented.

Delhi Capitals will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, September 25.