IPL 2021 | Eoin Morgan fined ₹24 lakh for slow over-rate 

Today at 9:18 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined ₹24 lakh while rest of the squad were fined either lesser than ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees. The team has been booked for the minimum over rate offences the second time in the season owing to the slow over rate against Mumbai.
KKR put up a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi defeating them by seven wickets. It was a collective effort from the bowling unit while Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer were the architects of victory while batting for Kolkata. KKR restricted MI for a total of 155 bowling first, Ferguson and Prasidh both taking two wickets each. The chase was a walk in the park for KKR with Venkatesh Iyer and Tripathi both scoring half-centuries.
Kolkata won the fixture but they were fined because of maintaining slow over rate against Mumbai Indians. According to the official statement, it was the second offence of the season relating to minimum over rate offences and as a result team’s skipper Morgan was fined 24 lakh rupees while other team members were fined either lesser than 6 lakh rupees or 25 percent of their individual match fees.
“The Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23. As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined ₹24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either ₹6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee,” read the official statement.
With this victory, KKR has moved up to the fourth place with 8 points from 9 games on the points table with massive improvement in net run rate. Kolkata will play their next match against Chennai on September 26 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.