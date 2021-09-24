IPL 2021 | Eoin Morgan fined ₹24 lakh for slow over-rate 

“The Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23. As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined ₹24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either ₹6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee,” read the official statement.