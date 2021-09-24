IPL 2021 | Avesh Khan has got a bright future ahead of him, asserts Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Anrich Nortje has stated that his teammate Avesh Khan is really good with his yorkers and he has got a bright future ahead of him. He further stated that head coach Ricky Ponting is quite clear on what he wants from the team and makes everything easy to understand.

The Delhi Capitals are continuing their good run in IPL 2021, and they are the current table-toppers with 14 points from nine matches. The Rishabh Pant-led team clinched an 8-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals seam bowlers played a crucial role in restricting SRH to 134 runs. Anrich Nortje was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant figures of 12/2 in the match.

Talking about Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit, Nortje lauded Avesh Khan for his perfect yorkers and stated that he has progressed a lot as a young bowler. He further reckoned that Avesh has got a bright future ahead of him.

"Some of us have been looking at how Avesh is landing his yorkers and how he has been going about things. He has been so good for us. It was especially nice to see him land his yorkers in the first half of the season in India. It's been so nice to see him progress as a bowler. All in all, he has got a lot of skill and I think he has got a bright future ahead of him," Nortje said during a virtual conference on Friday.

Speaking on the conditions in Abu Dhabi for the next match, the South Africa fast bowler stated that it will not be easy for the team to play the match under the scorching heat. The South African further stated that the team is hopeful of continuing their good run in the tournament.

"We'll have to quickly assess the conditions in Abu Dhabi and see what we need to do. It's not going to be an easy game and the heat will be a major factor as well. Hopefully, we can just control our skills and focus on what we need to do. It's going to be a very good challenge for us and I am really looking forward to it," said the 27-year-old.

Nortje also talked about his experience with Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, saying that the former Australia captain has got a clear idea about what he wants from the team. The 27-year-old further stated that Ponting makes it very easy for every player to understand what is being conveyed.

"It's great having Ricky Ponting in our camp. I love his chats and he breaks things down very nicely and makes everything easy to understand. He's quite clear on what he wants. I am trying to learn as much as possible from him. We enjoy working with him and hopefully, we can grow as a unit with him."

Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, September 25.