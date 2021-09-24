Dav Whatmore to join Baroda cricket team as head coach

Former Australian cricketer, Dav Whatmore , who coached several international teams and domestic teams across the globe has now decided to join the Baroda team as its head coach.

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele on Friday told PTI that Whatmore has been appointed as Baroda head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

"He (Whatmore) joined the day before yesterday as the head coach and he will guide other coaches also, other age groups," Lele said, reported PTI.

Whatmore has years of experience to offer and was coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team which won the ODI World Cup in 1996. The former Australian cricketer, who played seven Tests and a ODI between 1979 and 1980, has also coached the Kerala cricket team in the Indian domestic circuit.