CSK vs RCB | X-factor was missing in the team, says Virat Kohli as Chennai beat Bangalore by 6 wickets

Yesterday at 11:40 PM
After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost their seventh consecutive match in the UAE, Virat Kohli said that the X-factor was missing in his team. The 32-year-old captain added that 15 or 20 runs more on the board could have helped RCB beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who won by 6 wickets.
RCB were off to a solid start as Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) stitched 111 runs for the first wicket but things soon went haywire after the departure of the former. Wickets kepts on falling and the Bengaluru-based franchise were restricted to 156/6 in their 20 overs quota. Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur picked 3 and 2 wickets respectively, and 38 runs for the loss of 5 wickets was all Bangalore could manage in the last 5 overs.
Later, Faf du Plessis (31) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) charged on the under-pressure RCB early on in the innings, piling up 59 runs in the first 6 overs. The 3-time champions were racing towards the target before Virat Kohli produced a moment of brilliance in the field. He showed supreme athleticsm, taking a forward-diving catch to stun Gaikwad, commentators, fans in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and million watching the actions live from the comfort of their homes. However, that was nothing but just a blip in the run-chase which was competed by CSK with 11 balls to spare.
"The wicket did slow down a bit. But I feel we left out 15-20 runs out there. 175 would've been a winning total. Didn't bowl consistently. Didn't show that much courage I guess with the ball. They bowled well in the back end of the innings, executed the slower balls and yorkers nicely. We spoke of areas we didn't want them to hit and we didn't do that. That little bit of X factor was missing in the first 5-6 overs. Got to get on that winning run again. This one is a bit more disappointing. The first one we just weren't in the game. Have to show more courage in crunch moments. This tournament goes by quickly," RCB said after the match.
With 4 loses in their first 9 matches so far, RCB are still occupying the third spot behind Chennai, who reclaimed the top spot on Friday, and Delhi. RCB next faces Mumbai Indians (MI) in the evening game on Sunday.
