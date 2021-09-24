 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli takes a stunner to remove a dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    RCB captain Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to remove Ruturaj Gaikwad

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli takes a stunner to remove a dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:32 PM

    After scoring a brisk fifty against CSK in match 35 of IPL 2021 on Friday, Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to help Chahal dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad and break a 71-run opening stand. Kohli, raced forward from backward point before putting in a full-length dive forward to catch the ball superbly.

    Asked to bat first by MS Dhoni, RCB posted 156/6 in 20 overs despite a 111-run stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 2 and 3 wickets each to derail RCB's innings. CSK collected 59 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay overs.  

    STUNNER!

    FLYING KOHLI!

    WHAT A CATCH!

    HIGHLIGHT!

    WHAT WAS THAT!

    AH, THAT CATCH!

    VIRAT!

    KOHLI!

    KING!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down