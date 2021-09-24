CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli takes a stunner to remove a dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad

Today at 10:32 PM
After scoring a brisk fifty against CSK in match 35 of IPL 2021 on Friday, Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to help Chahal dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad and break a 71-run opening stand. Kohli, raced forward from backward point before putting in a full-length dive forward to catch the ball superbly.
Asked to bat first by MS Dhoni, RCB posted 156/6 in 20 overs despite a 111-run stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 2 and 3 wickets each to derail RCB's innings. CSK collected 59 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay overs.
September 24, 2021
