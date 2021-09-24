CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as RCB collapse to score 38 runs and lose 5 wickets in last 30 balls

After being asked to bat first, RCB openers Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal gave their team a flying start and partnered for 111 runs in just 13.2 overs. However, the innings soon collapsed after the departure of Kohli as CSK bowlers pulled back things with regular wickets. Shadrul Thakur picked the important wickets of Padikkal and AB de Villiers, while Dwayne Bravo got the better of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel. With 5 wins in 8 matches, RCB are placed third on the points table.