CSK vs RCB | Twitter reacts as RCB collapse to score 38 runs and lose 5 wickets in last 30 balls

Today at 9:34 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal partnered for 111 runs for the first wicket but the side could still manage only 156/6 at the end of 20 overs versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. The last 30 balls saw RCB lose 5 wickets for just 38 runs.
After being asked to bat first, RCB openers Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal gave their team a flying start and partnered for 111 runs in just 13.2 overs. However, the innings soon collapsed after the departure of Kohli as CSK bowlers pulled back things with regular wickets. Shadrul Thakur picked the important wickets of Padikkal and AB de Villiers, while Dwayne Bravo got the better of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel. With 5 wins in 8 matches, RCB are placed third on the points table.
CHEAPLY!
September 24, 2021
BRILLIANT FORM CSK!
First 10 Overs RCB:90-0— Basrani Dev (@MSDIAN___DEV) September 24, 2021
Last 10 Overs RCB:66-6
'Comeback Super Kings' for a reason#IPL2021 #CSK #CSKvsRCB
WHAT A COMEBACK!
🤧🥲#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/eN5v5fcuPf— D S Ç (@Srinivas4NTR) September 24, 2021
MSD!
Nobody knows better mgmt than Dhoni.#CSK to score 157 to win.#CSKvsRCB— Raj Kumar Jha (@Rajkj_7) September 24, 2021
WORST COMEBACK!
111/0 in 13overs— UDay🇮🇳 (@udayaprakash2) September 24, 2021
156/6 in 20over.
What a comeback by #CSK
👌👌👌🔥#CSKvsRCB
CAHMPION!
Champion Bravo -3️⃣ W— Amit Kumar (@MrAmit1086) September 24, 2021
Suresh Raina - 3️⃣ C
Shardul thakur -🥈W#CSKvsRCB #IPL2021 #MSDhoni
BOWLING!
This was the BOWLING that we need!! 👏— KeErThiVaSAn🥰🤗 (@keerthivasan_bk) September 24, 2021
Excellent Boys!! 🤩💥#CSKvsRCB #CSK #RCB#IPL2021
LOL!
So RCB got back in form after the 10th Over. #CSKvsRCB— Harshit Gupta (@harshitgupta16_) September 24, 2021
HAHA!
RCB Fans at the start of the innings: OMG, RCB is back— Eeshan (@heyshaan_) September 24, 2021
*after the 13th over*
RCB: Well and truly back😎#CSKvsRCB
BAD FOR VK!
12.1: Virat hits a boundary to go to 108-0 & cruising for a HUGE finish!— Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) September 24, 2021
12.2: Jaddu bowls a bit short & slow, Ball holds and spins sharp!
MS be like: That's it... I need 5 spin/slow bowlers for the rest of tonight!
RCB end at 156/6 with just 48 runs then...#CSKvsRCB
WHAT BOWLING!
Brilliant bowling performance after that start!🔥 #CSKvsRCB— Sahil🗿 (@Vongola_decimoo) September 24, 2021
