CSK vs RCB: Tim David becomes 1st Singapore cricketer to make IPL debut

The 6 feet 5 inch tall David, who is of Australian descent brings with him a novelty factor in Virat Kohli's team. The 25-year-old has represented Singapore in 14 T20Is, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.50. He scored 279 runs at a strike-rate of 153.29 for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2020/21 Big Bash League. He was recently in England, scoring two centuries and a half-century in his last four matches in Surrey’s run to the semi-final in the Royal London One-day Cup. Moreover, in the recently-concluded Carribean Premier League (CPL) 2021, the right-hand batsman finished as the third highest run-getter. He scored 282 runs at an strike rate of 146.11 and average of 35.25.