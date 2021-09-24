AUSW vs INDW | Australia defeat India by 5 wickets to clinch record 26th successive ODI victory

Today at 8:54 PM
Australia Women defeated India by five wickets in the second match of the three-match ODI series to clinch a record 26th successive ODI victory. Australian opener, Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 125 off 133 balls to guide the hosts to an unassailable 2-0 lead against India women at Mackay.
Australia Women continued their good run in ODI cricket and displayed a brilliant batting performance to clinch a five-wicket victory against Indian women in the second ODI. Meg Lanning's team chased down a tough 275-run target on the final delivery of the match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Earlier, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana played a crucial role in Indian batting as she scored 86 runs off 94 balls to help India reach a competitive total. Mandhana partnered for 74 runs with opening partner Shafali Verma first before stitching a crucial 76-run partnership with Richa Ghosh (44). The southpaw was inching closer to her 5th three-digit score in ODIs before she was dismissed by Tahlia McGrath.
During the Australian run-chase, Beth Mooney played a brilliant innings to score unbeaten 125 runs from 133 deliveries. The hosts needed 13 runs off the last over from Jhulan Goswami, but a controversial no ball call from the third umpire led to a dramatic finish of Mackay ODI.
Three runs were needed off the last delivery and Nicola Carey was the batter on strike. Carey was caught at midwicket after Goswami bowled a full toss which was later deemed a no-ball as the third umpire declared that it not appearing to be dipping below the waist.
The next delivery was driven towards long-on for a double as Australia winning streak in ODIs extended to 26 matches.
India will face Australia in the third ODI on Sunday, September 26.
