With T20 World Cup in focus, I’ve just practiced hitting sixes, reveals Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, who starred in Western Australia’s convincing win over South Australia in the first match of The Marsh Cup 2021/22 earlier this week, reflected on his outstanding white-ball form in recent times. Marsh stated that the prime emphasis of late has been just on hitting sixes.

Mitchell Marsh was Australia’s stand-out performer during their 1-4 T20I series defeats to West Indies and Bangladesh in July-August. He was the leading run-scorer in both, aggregating 219 runs at 43.80 in the Caribbean, while the low-scoring Bangladesh series fetched him 156 runs at 31.20. He also bagged eight wickets at 11 against the West Indies.

Come Australia’s domestic season, the 29-year-old has maintained his outstanding form, scoring a 124-ball 111 in Western Australia’s 78-run win (DLS) over South Australia Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, earlier this week.

With the T20 World Cup in focus, the all-rounder stated that he’s primarily looking to further improve his ball-striking abilities - a practice which has worked for him in recent times.

"I've just tried to mirror my preparation from the last tour, and that was solely a Twenty20 focus," Marsh said after his side’s win in Adelaide.

"This is white-ball cricket and fairly similar, and obviously I want to be playing as much cricket for Western Australia as I can but I'm representing Australia in a World Cup and it's a huge tournament. So I want to be in my best form going into that.

"To be brutally honest, I've just practiced hitting sixes and that's all I really did before I went away (to the Caribbean) and it seemed to work for me.

"I'll keep doing that, and I guess when I eventually play some red-ball cricket that will have to change but I'm just enjoying training hard and preparing for games so nothing will change too much."

Marsh relished batting at No.3 recently for Australia. However, with Steve Smith returning for the T20 World Cup, the 29-year-old could be pushed at two-down. While he’s still hopeful to retain the No.3 spot, Marsh stated the he’s happy to play any role for the team.

"I'm hopeful to be up there (in the top-order), but we've got so many good players," he said.

"I mean Steve Smith has held that role for a fair while now and he's a fair player.

"Whatever role I get, whether it's batting at number three or floating through that middle-order like we do with all those guys in there, I'm going to be really clear on my role and do it to the best of my ability and hopefully help Australia win games of cricket."